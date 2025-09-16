 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Marvel Rivals Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 September 2025 Build 19994528 Edited 16 September 2025 – 05:19:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Animals, Just a small update addressing some feedback!

[Game]

  • Added a new match rule Held Ball Speed Multiplier, which adjusts how fast a player can move while holding the ball. (Default value is 0.9 and can be adjusted from 0.0 to 2.0).

  • Increased the minimum delay before re-grabbing the ball from 0.3s to 0.5s

[UI]

  • Added a tips area in the upper left of the lobby.

  • Added a button to submit feedback on the main menu.

  • Lowered the opacity of the version number in the upper right corner.

Expect larger content updates in the near future! Until then, happy sporting, Animals!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3950191
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link