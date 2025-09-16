Hey Animals, Just a small update addressing some feedback!
[Game]
Added a new match rule Held Ball Speed Multiplier, which adjusts how fast a player can move while holding the ball. (Default value is 0.9 and can be adjusted from 0.0 to 2.0).
Increased the minimum delay before re-grabbing the ball from 0.3s to 0.5s
[UI]
Added a tips area in the upper left of the lobby.
Added a button to submit feedback on the main menu.
Lowered the opacity of the version number in the upper right corner.
Expect larger content updates in the near future! Until then, happy sporting, Animals!
Changed files in this update