16 September 2025 Build 19994348 Edited 16 September 2025 – 08:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Are you sure you want to view these images?

Changelog:

  1. new stuff:

    • new relationship screen layout,

    • added sounds to item acquisition/removal (and separate sounds for gold),

    • new silky-smooth notifications code,

    • added relationship entries & portraits for Numa and Marbella,

    • added item hotkeys to battle, similar to how skill hotkeys work,

    • added a guard blocking access to fort sebastian after prologue until you get an invitation from captain nyx (the dark knight quest),

  2. fixes:

    • you will now properly heal in-between sparring sessions in prologue,

    • fixed large crafting recipes button spilling outside the recipes list frame,

    • restored tab key to skip,

    • fixed being able to talk to marbella about investment indefinitely,

    • fixed notifications to not slip into choice menus anymore,

    • fixed a bunch of typos all over,

    • kiara portrait will now be hooded when it should be,

    • fixed missing Alysha, Zara, Numa, Marbella relationship data in old saves,

    • lots of UI elements such as char attributes will no longer catch keyboard focus,

    • fixed a bug with elena cooking scene,

    • fixed wrong finish artworks for divine missionary scene,

    • fixed a couple mrs. winward glitchy animations,

    • fixed wrong writing for divine's Krishana gift,

    • significant improvement to how save update sequence handles items, your saves should now un-break even if you used cheats to alter item amounts before,

    • other engine/backend work & smaller fixes

- Damned Studios

