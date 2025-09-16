Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Visit the community discord for tips, guides and more! Check out the #ps_guides channel.

Don't forget to let us know where you joined from in #spawn so that we may grant you access.

Visit the discord for save files

1.4a4

>Fixed a bug not allowing you to get Bottle of Water from the well during the Prologue even if you had an Empty Bottle

>Fixed Game Mode select script contributing to a 'missing Hitomi' and 'blank actor' bug

1.4a5

>Fixed April's room door improperly removing Hitomi, contributing to a 'missing Hitomi' and 'blank actor' bug

>Updated Dev Unstuck key item to fix the 'missing Hitomi' bug if she was completely removed from your party.*

*If you're Hitomi is only missing as a sprite follower but is still in the party and combat scenarios, we are currently working on a retroactive fix for this 'blank actor' bug. I'm hoping the root cause was fixed as I have not been able to replicate this 'blank actor' issue.

>Fixed map exclusion scripts for Hentai Relics

Thank you for the hasty bug reporting! Stay tuned for our next announcement ːswtdropː

Feel free to use #project_skyward and #spoilers to discuss or seek help while playing & #ps_bugs to post issues.

🐞Please try to keep bug reports on-topic 🐞 *Use a fresh save file (New Game Mode) of the same game version if submitting bug reports if possible.

Discord | Dark Castle Hentai | X