1.4a4
>Fixed a bug not allowing you to get Bottle of Water from the well during the Prologue even if you had an Empty Bottle
>Fixed Game Mode select script contributing to a 'missing Hitomi' and 'blank actor' bug
1.4a5
>Fixed April's room door improperly removing Hitomi, contributing to a 'missing Hitomi' and 'blank actor' bug
>Updated Dev Unstuck key item to fix the 'missing Hitomi' bug if she was completely removed from your party.*
*If you're Hitomi is only missing as a sprite follower but is still in the party and combat scenarios, we are currently working on a retroactive fix for this 'blank actor' bug. I'm hoping the root cause was fixed as I have not been able to replicate this 'blank actor' issue.
>Fixed map exclusion scripts for Hentai Relics
Thank you for the hasty bug reporting! Stay tuned for our next announcement ːswtdropː
Changed files in this update