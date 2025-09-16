 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Marvel Rivals Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 September 2025 Build 19994240 Edited 16 September 2025 – 05:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Previously, exported maps for terrain, temperature, and rainfall, had their values separated into the four colour channels (RBGA). This was difficult to work with for many users, so now all these maps are separated into greyscale maps and named accordingly.
  • Added a link to the Discord server
  • Fixed bug causing crust "implosion" (crust would disappear everywhere except at the plate boundaries)
  • Fixed spurious continental crust appearing seemingly randomly inside oceanic crust
  • Tuned down continental crust creation in general
  • Fixed a bug that caused continental crust to subduct beneath oceanic crust in circumstances where it shouldn't
  • Fixed a bug causing divergent boundaries to meander/drift too aggressively

Changed files in this update

Depot 1892521
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link