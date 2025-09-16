- Previously, exported maps for terrain, temperature, and rainfall, had their values separated into the four colour channels (RBGA). This was difficult to work with for many users, so now all these maps are separated into greyscale maps and named accordingly.
- Added a link to the Discord server
- Fixed bug causing crust "implosion" (crust would disappear everywhere except at the plate boundaries)
- Fixed spurious continental crust appearing seemingly randomly inside oceanic crust
- Tuned down continental crust creation in general
- Fixed a bug that caused continental crust to subduct beneath oceanic crust in circumstances where it shouldn't
- Fixed a bug causing divergent boundaries to meander/drift too aggressively
Exported Maps Split, Discord Link, Bug Fixes
