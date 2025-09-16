Hey drivers, a new fix is available!
- Fixed Geek Achievement working properly
- Fixed a bug where there were no running fans on the road
- Fixed missing 10 opponents on low graphics settings
- Fixed board operation with Blacklist positions
- Returned some maps in SplitScreen mode, but these maps are not guaranteed to work on weak systems with 4 players
- Fixed transparency of Harley's shirt
- Removed developer cars
A patch 5.02 is available
Update notes via Steam Community
