16 September 2025 Build 19994167
Update notes via Steam Community

Trench Face can now be played in Russian!

Credit to Danil Zubko

Localization for Spanish should be ready soon for release as well. We are also working on other localizations in the meantime.

Thank you!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3894171
  • Loading history…
Windows Russian Depot 3894172
  • Loading history…
