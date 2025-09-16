This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone! Still working on cleaning up Vulkan, however I'm pretty happy with how it has been going. With it beginning to wrap up, I'm pivoting back into content a bit more again, so I'm hoping to have more Stuff for experimental soon.

Enjoy :)

New

Trash Can, take care of unwanted items!

Changes

The skybox has returned, now with their sun. Say hi :)

GPU selection setting, in case your setup is a bit more exotic

MSAA now defaults to 4x instead of 8x (more reasonable default)

Build menu now has the inventory on the bottom, with the quickbar center. This menu still needs a complete redesign

Bug Fixes

Intel Arc cards should now be able to launch the game

Lighting is now stable in the main menu again

The wrench now stacks to 1, as originally intended

Removed Hatsune Miku from the slim model's default skin (she might still be hiding in your wifi)

Personalization profile picture or skins now change as expected again in game

