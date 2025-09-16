 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Marvel Rivals Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 September 2025 Build 19994153 Edited 16 September 2025 – 05:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! Still working on cleaning up Vulkan, however I'm pretty happy with how it has been going. With it beginning to wrap up, I'm pivoting back into content a bit more again, so I'm hoping to have more Stuff for experimental soon.

Enjoy :)

New

  • Trash Can, take care of unwanted items!

Changes

  • The skybox has returned, now with their sun. Say hi :)

  • GPU selection setting, in case your setup is a bit more exotic

  • MSAA now defaults to 4x instead of 8x (more reasonable default)

  • Build menu now has the inventory on the bottom, with the quickbar center. This menu still needs a complete redesign

Bug Fixes

  • Intel Arc cards should now be able to launch the game

  • Lighting is now stable in the main menu again

  • The wrench now stacks to 1, as originally intended

  • Removed Hatsune Miku from the slim model's default skin (she might still be hiding in your wifi)

  • Personalization profile picture or skins now change as expected again in game

Known Issues

  • Some newer Nvidia cards, mostly 3000+ series, may have compatibility issues still. If you experience this, please send me your Vulkan compatibility information!

Changed depots in experimental branch

View more data in app history for build 19994153
Windows 64-bit Depot 3192011
Linux Depot 3192012
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link