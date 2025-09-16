Hey everyone! Still working on cleaning up Vulkan, however I'm pretty happy with how it has been going. With it beginning to wrap up, I'm pivoting back into content a bit more again, so I'm hoping to have more Stuff for experimental soon.
Enjoy :)
New
Trash Can, take care of unwanted items!
Changes
The skybox has returned, now with their sun. Say hi :)
GPU selection setting, in case your setup is a bit more exotic
MSAA now defaults to 4x instead of 8x (more reasonable default)
Build menu now has the inventory on the bottom, with the quickbar center. This menu still needs a complete redesign
Bug Fixes
Intel Arc cards should now be able to launch the game
Lighting is now stable in the main menu again
The wrench now stacks to 1, as originally intended
Removed Hatsune Miku from the slim model's default skin (she might still be hiding in your wifi)
Personalization profile picture or skins now change as expected again in game
Known Issues
Some newer Nvidia cards, mostly 3000+ series, may have compatibility issues still. If you experience this, please send me your Vulkan compatibility information!
Changed depots in experimental branch