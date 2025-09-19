 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 19994149 Edited 19 September 2025 – 02:06:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The following issues have been addressed in this update:

-Fixed an issue related to Windows Language and Region settings that would cause blackouts or extended loading times.
-Fixed an issue preventing progress in the Ministry of Science route.
-Fixed an issue where toggling Vsync ON/OFF in the Options menu would still display as ON.
-Corrected several minor typographical errors in Japanese text.
-Revised the English translation for the Ministry of Health and certain other routes.

Changed files in this update

