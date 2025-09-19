The following issues have been addressed in this update:



-Fixed an issue related to Windows Language and Region settings that would cause blackouts or extended loading times.

-Fixed an issue preventing progress in the Ministry of Science route.

-Fixed an issue where toggling Vsync ON/OFF in the Options menu would still display as ON.

-Corrected several minor typographical errors in Japanese text.

-Revised the English translation for the Ministry of Health and certain other routes.