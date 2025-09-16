 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 19994031 Edited 16 September 2025 – 03:39:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
I’ve gone through the game’s animations and made a number of improvements—replacing and enhancing various sequences to bring more life and polish to the experience.

I hope you enjoy the update! As always, I’d love to hear your feedback, and I want to thank you for your incredible support over the years—it’s what keeps me motivated to keep creating.

If you’d like to support me further, don’t forget I have a few other games on Steam that could use some love. Every wishlist, review, and purchase makes a real difference.

I also share behind-the-scenes updates, new projects, and exclusive content on Patreon. Your support there is a huge help in keeping these games alive and growing: www.patreon.com/thatcherproductions

Changed files in this update

Windows Bad ass babes Content Depot 529001
