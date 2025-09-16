Some small changes for polish:
The game now, as a failsafe, saves when starting a run and after each wave is completed.
Informed the player at the start of the tutorial that they can start the wave while the wizards yap.
The tutorial also now saves it's progress, for any freaks who save and come back in that short period of time.
Fixed a bug where the "Silenced" achievement wasn't triggering.
Updated the FAQ to inform that I am working on polish for a week bit longer before getting to new content.
Changed files in this update