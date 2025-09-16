 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 19994022 Edited 16 September 2025 – 03:39:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Some small changes for polish:

  • The game now, as a failsafe, saves when starting a run and after each wave is completed.

  • Informed the player at the start of the tutorial that they can start the wave while the wizards yap.

  • The tutorial also now saves it's progress, for any freaks who save and come back in that short period of time.

  • Fixed a bug where the "Silenced" achievement wasn't triggering.

  • Updated the FAQ to inform that I am working on polish for a week bit longer before getting to new content.

