Packmates Playtest has been updated to include Act 2! After beating the boss in Act 1, you can keep playing longer and push your build deeper in Act 2 which features 2 more maps followed by the Act 2 boss.

This update also adds three new items to shake up your runs:

Barbed Wire (trinket) - Adds Bleed to adjacent Weapon items

Oak Quarterstaff (weapon) - Blunt twin headed weapon with knockback ... Bonk!

Frozen Twinblade (weapon) - Sharp twin headed weapon that chills on hit

Steam Playtest: How To Join

New or wishlisted only? Go to the Packmates store page and click Request Access in the 'Join the Packmates Playtest' (below the Trailer/Screenshots). Playtest access is currently being sent out daily in waves. Once accepted look for and install “Packmates Playtest” in your Steam Library to play!

Have Any Feedback?

Feel free to drop all feedback and bug reports in the Steam Community Discussions for Packmates, or join us in the Packmates Discord!

Thank you all so much for helping us test and improve Packmates, and we hope you enjoy playing Act 2!

Changelog:

Hero Unlocks: all unlocks in hero trees have reduced gem costs, this change should make it more likely that you will have enough gems to unlock something after your first adventure This is a retroactive change, so expect to have some of your hard earned gems back; ready to spend on unlocking new things to try!

Artifact Merchant (Item Shop): improved item offer algorithm so items which align with your chosen class will appear more often

Artifact Merchant: now starts with 4 items in the shop, which can be expanded to 6 items by the unlock tree These extra items are not as likely to be based on your chosen class, opening up options for build diversity for experienced players

Item Collection - Can now preview stats for items which have not been unlocked

Item Tooltips: Tidied up how details are presented to make better use of space

Portals that lead to a map with a boss are now red and appear larger

Zweihander (weapon) - Increased physical damage

Wooden Ruler (trinket) - Increased range and area scaling

Added a glow to the event marker to improve visibility

Fixes: