Hello everyone! A brand-new version of Demonic Mahjong is now live! This update adds the new relic "Full Moon Lamp" and exclusive battle music for fights against Ksitigarbha. It also fixes partial abnormal display issues in matches, multiple bugs, and optimizes the skill logic and details of some characters~
Below are the detailed items of this update:
New Additions:
Added the new relic "Full Moon Lamp".
Added exclusive battle music for fights against Ksitigarbha.
Bug Fixes:
Fixed the issue where Soulfern could be used infinitely.
Fixed the incorrect calculation issue of "Shun Ling" granted by Ksitigarbha’s skills.
Fixed the issue where Ksitigarbha (Boss)’s Charge Buff took effect on the player.
Fixed the issue where scene resources disappeared during the Boss victory animation.
Fixed the issue where the "Gang" button did not appear correctly due to Ksitigarbha’s skills.
Fixed the issue where Ksitigarbha’s skills failed to activate when the player entered Tenpai (ready-to-win state) in the first round.
Fixed the issue where Diting’s character voice played incorrectly under special circumstances.
Fixed partial model issues of Seeping Cici.
Fixed the issue where the "Egg Figurine Rescue Station" event could not be closed under special circumstances.
Fixed the interaction issue between the character selection interface and the ESC key.
Optimization Content:
Optimized the interaction of the "Discard" button under certain specific circumstances.
Optimized the text for King Yama’s unlock conditions.
Optimized the display of some Treasure Tiles and Spirits.
Optimized the display of Boss’s Hu (win) scoring animation.
Optimized some of Ksitigarbha’s actions.
Optimized the layer issue of Ksitigarbha 2.
Optimized the interaction between Wailing Ling’s active skills and hand scores.
Optimized the display of Poison and Poison Resistance Buffs.
Optimized the storage of the Pattern Board.
Optimized the issue where the display sound effect of some major patterns played incorrectly.
Optimized the interaction logic between Sin Judge Zhong’s character skills and Qiongqi.
Optimized the display of map nodes in Chapter 4.
Optimized the interaction logic for consecutive destruction of Figurines.
Optimized the issue where Aqi Horse-face’s voice did not play normally.
Optimized the description of the "Nine Gates" pattern.
Changed files in this update