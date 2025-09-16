- Fixed an issue where joining sessions with voice chat enabled on other platforms could cause a crash. Joining will be re-enabled once the fix is complete.
- Adjusted Frankie and Stankie so they are more susceptible to headshots.
- Slightly increased the total ammo for the base Sniper Rifle.
Update Notes - Build v0.8.1128
