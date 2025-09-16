 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Marvel Rivals Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 September 2025 Build 19993798 Edited 16 September 2025 – 04:32:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed an issue where joining sessions with voice chat enabled on other platforms could cause a crash. Joining will be re-enabled once the fix is complete.
- Adjusted Frankie and Stankie so they are more susceptible to headshots.
- Slightly increased the total ammo for the base Sniper Rifle.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2475011
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link