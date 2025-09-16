 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 19993753 Edited 16 September 2025 – 04:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed a wide variety of bugs associated with enemies that have alternate behavior types when they are hit or have their stamina broken. This includes a hard crash on Chillipede.

Slightly reduced the stamina drain of Mother Crystal's pixies (this was always intended but never got added properly)
Added a new platform above Vengeful Roots' room entrance so that players won't get slightly stuck leaving the room.

Changed files in this update

