Fixed a wide variety of bugs associated with enemies that have alternate behavior types when they are hit or have their stamina broken. This includes a hard crash on Chillipede.
Slightly reduced the stamina drain of Mother Crystal's pixies (this was always intended but never got added properly)
Added a new platform above Vengeful Roots' room entrance so that players won't get slightly stuck leaving the room.
Update notes via Steam Community
