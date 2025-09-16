Hello Everyone,

We’ve been hard at work for the last few months to bring you a huge update for Calm Skies. We are calling it the TRAILBLAZER EDITION. Here are some of the things you can expect to find:

New dashing mechanic has been added to flying

New power-ups added to spice up the gameplay

Flying as a whole has been revamped, you can look forward to better animations and flying feel

Terrain generation has been revamped, and it should be much more enjoyable to fly through

Models have received a fresh coat of paint and should look better than ever

Shaders have been improved for performance

Object spawning has been redone to be more interesting to fly through

Refreshed the UI to make it more readable

Full leaderboard functionality, you can now organize by game mode, and by friends and global scores

Improved lighting

Some new cheat codes to find

We want to thank you all for playing Calm Skies and hope you have enjoyed flying with us. If you have any feedback or would like to reach out to us, you can find us on our Discord:

https://discord.gg/aJQBxpR9fT

See you in the skies.



