- Made it clearer that savings are frozen during boss encounters. The total money counter is dimmed/masked and an alert clarifies that only fresh earnings pay the boss.
- Hovering NeMon, Nixie, or T1Rex now highlights the units/items they affect, so you can see at a glance what’s at risk.
- Items and aliens affected by a boss now show that boss’s stamp overlay.
- Boss ship now starts closer during boss levels, making it much easier to hover over Bosses and read their effects at the beginning of a run.
PATCH 1.0.10
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update