16 September 2025 Build 19993688 Edited 16 September 2025 – 08:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Made it clearer that savings are frozen during boss encounters. The total money counter is dimmed/masked and an alert clarifies that only fresh earnings pay the boss.
  • Hovering NeMon, Nixie, or T1Rex now highlights the units/items they affect, so you can see at a glance what’s at risk.
  • Items and aliens affected by a boss now show that boss’s stamp overlay.
  • Boss ship now starts closer during boss levels, making it much easier to hover over Bosses and read their effects at the beginning of a run.

