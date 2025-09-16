 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 19993678 Edited 16 September 2025 – 08:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

NEW! Hunt Stage - The Mall

Clearance Event! — Everything must go... especially the toys.

Elements

When a weapon Element is active, a visual effect will now appear on the player.

General Changes

  • NEW! Wind Orb trinket.

  • NEW! Water Orb trinket.

  • NEW! Nature Orb trinket.

  • NEW! Rock Orb trinket.

  • NEW! Dark Orb trinket.

  • NEW! Electric Orb trinket.

  • NEW! Sanguine Orb trinket.

  • NEW! The Mall has been added to the Hunt stage pool.

  • Added Boss Magnet sound effect on pickup.

  • Updated Basketball equip visuals.

  • Badge point costs of Power V, Guard V, Size V, Move V, Crit V badges changed from 7 → 6.

  • Move speed bonuses and its Stat display have been changed to be more accurate.

  • Updated equip descriptions to accurately reflect net changes. For example, an equip that provides a total bonus of +20% move speed will now display as (+20%) instead of (+120%).

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where Melody's stat bonuses were not shown on the Stats display.

  • Fixed some awkwardly worded equip descriptions for Wolf.

Changed files in this update

