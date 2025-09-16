Clearance Event! — Everything must go... especially the toys.

When a weapon Element is active, a visual effect will now appear on the player.

NEW! Wind Orb trinket.

NEW! Water Orb trinket.

NEW! Nature Orb trinket.

NEW! Rock Orb trinket.

NEW! Dark Orb trinket.

NEW! Electric Orb trinket.

NEW! Sanguine Orb trinket.

NEW! The Mall has been added to the Hunt stage pool.

Added Boss Magnet sound effect on pickup.

Updated Basketball equip visuals.

Badge point costs of Power V, Guard V, Size V, Move V, Crit V badges changed from 7 → 6.

Move speed bonuses and its Stat display have been changed to be more accurate.