NEW! Hunt Stage - The Mall
Clearance Event! — Everything must go... especially the toys.
Elements
When a weapon Element is active, a visual effect will now appear on the player.
General Changes
NEW! Wind Orb trinket.
NEW! Water Orb trinket.
NEW! Nature Orb trinket.
NEW! Rock Orb trinket.
NEW! Dark Orb trinket.
NEW! Electric Orb trinket.
NEW! Sanguine Orb trinket.
NEW! The Mall has been added to the Hunt stage pool.
Added Boss Magnet sound effect on pickup.
Updated Basketball equip visuals.
Badge point costs of Power V, Guard V, Size V, Move V, Crit V badges changed from 7 → 6.
Move speed bonuses and its Stat display have been changed to be more accurate.
Updated equip descriptions to accurately reflect net changes. For example, an equip that provides a total bonus of +20% move speed will now display as (+20%) instead of (+120%).
Bug Fixes
Fixed a bug where Melody's stat bonuses were not shown on the Stats display.
Fixed some awkwardly worded equip descriptions for Wolf.
Changed files in this update