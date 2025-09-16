 Skip to content
Major 16 September 2025 Build 19993617
Update notes via Steam Community

Now the monsters in this game will chase you while you have to keep working to replace all the lights.

Changes include:

  • Monster mechanics changes on days 1-3

  • Faster light replacement animation

  • Addition of Chinese (Simplified) language

I've heard your feedback, and I understand your disappointment, so I hope that with this update to version 2.0, featuring the new mechanics and languages mentioned above, you'll at least return to playing the game, as the challenges are getting harder.

Thank you for your comments. I appreciate those of you who commented and purchased this game.

