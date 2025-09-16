We've watched the let's plays, we've heard the feedback, we've watched the livestreams.

Tutorials are HERE.



No longer will you have to flock to the interwebs, forums, or Discord to find out what [that thing] does!



GhostProgrammer has ensured he has been able to address most, if not all, of the most common questions that have arisen. So the next time you load up RMR, you may just learn something new.



We're hard at work on both a roadmap, as well as a BIG monster overhaul, that will replace monster upgrades, evolution, meta progression (not egg level), and then some. Stay tuned for more info.



Lastly, I apologize for the large gap between updates. I lost a friend of mine recently, and it hit me in ways I could not have expected. (No desire to be at or on a computer) Ghostprogrammer and I have added a little memorial for him in our credits, and a drum kit on the home-screen island, so he may live on forever in our little digital world. RIP Daniel, I miss you dude. Thank you for supporting us with this game, being the funniest person in the room, and always being down for adventure.



To the RMR community, we love and appreciate you all. Hope the tutorials help, and hope you like the monster overhaul we have coming!



Be well.

-Ghost Vibes