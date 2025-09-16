 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 19993497 Edited 16 September 2025 – 02:46:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello!

The v1.4 Update and the Free Bird DLC we introduced last week have been released today!

In addition, Steam Trading Cards and Points Shop items are now available—please check them out!

Update Summary

  • v1.4
    8 new amusement facilities have been added for guests to enjoy.

  • Free Bird DLC
    - A free downloadable character pack that adds 5 new bird characters.
    - These new bird characters can visit as guests or be hired as staff, and 6 new letters have also been added.

  • Steam Trading Cards & Points Shop
    - Trading cards and reward items are now available, which can be earned by playing the game.
    - New Points Shop items have been added as well, which can be purchased with Steam Points to decorate your profile.

Thank you!

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 3404472
