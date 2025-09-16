Hello!

The v1.4 Update and the Free Bird DLC we introduced last week have been released today!

In addition, Steam Trading Cards and Points Shop items are now available—please check them out!

Update Summary

v1.4

8 new amusement facilities have been added for guests to enjoy.

Free Bird DLC

- A free downloadable character pack that adds 5 new bird characters.

- These new bird characters can visit as guests or be hired as staff, and 6 new letters have also been added.

Steam Trading Cards & Points Shop

- Trading cards and reward items are now available, which can be earned by playing the game.

- New Points Shop items have been added as well, which can be purchased with Steam Points to decorate your profile.

Thank you!