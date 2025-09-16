Improved highlighting of monsters that can be attacked when using weapon



Darken / desaturation of monsters that cannot be attacked when using a weapon



Added "anime" card art pack



Added tutorial steering - when going to start a new game, new players will automatically be directed to the tutorial option



Fixed bug that caused monsters to highlight as if a weapon was being used



Fixed bug where alt key caused card highlighting



Fixed bug where speedrun / accessibility keys applied weapon attack highlighting to monsters even though the player didn't have a weapon equipped



This update brings several overall improvements to the UI/IX improving game readability, adds a new "anime" card art pack, and fixes some bugs.Our primary goal with this update was to clear up confusion we noticed while watching players play the game we noticed the following issues:Players would frequently try using weapons on monsters they couldn't hitPlayers would often miss the tutorial option and play the game without seeing itWhat's changed: