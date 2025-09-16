Our primary goal with this update was to clear up confusion we noticed while watching players play the game we noticed the following issues:
Players would frequently try using weapons on monsters they couldn't hit
Players would often miss the tutorial option and play the game without seeing it
What's changed:
- Improved highlighting of monsters that can be attacked when using weapon
- Darken / desaturation of monsters that cannot be attacked when using a weapon
- Added "anime" card art pack
- Added tutorial steering - when going to start a new game, new players will automatically be directed to the tutorial option
- Fixed bug that caused monsters to highlight as if a weapon was being used
- Fixed bug where alt key caused card highlighting
- Fixed bug where speedrun / accessibility keys applied weapon attack highlighting to monsters even though the player didn't have a weapon equipped
Changed files in this update