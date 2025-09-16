 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Arena Breakout: Infinite Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Marvel Rivals Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 September 2025 Build 19993410 Edited 16 September 2025 – 03:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update brings several overall improvements to the UI/IX improving game readability, adds a new "anime" card art pack, and fixes some bugs.

Our primary goal with this update was to clear up confusion we noticed while watching players play the game we noticed the following issues:
Players would frequently try using weapons on monsters they couldn't hit
Players would often miss the tutorial option and play the game without seeing it

What's changed:
  • Improved highlighting of monsters that can be attacked when using weapon
  • Darken / desaturation of monsters that cannot be attacked when using a weapon
  • Added "anime" card art pack
  • Added tutorial steering - when going to start a new game, new players will automatically be directed to the tutorial option
  • Fixed bug that caused monsters to highlight as if a weapon was being used
  • Fixed bug where alt key caused card highlighting
  • Fixed bug where speedrun / accessibility keys applied weapon attack highlighting to monsters even though the player didn't have a weapon equipped

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3909121
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3909122
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link