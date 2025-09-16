Added optional parameter to "jump" script command, so modders can make attacks that knock enemies backwards, or enemies that jump to the left or right to dodge attacks (thanks to Thirstkill for the suggestion).

Mocker Demons now have the Acidic Corrosion and Jump Attack abilities, as well as higher stats. Also added a new baddie called a Shiver Demon for the upcoming final BATTLES challenge map. Finally, added a new bite sound effect and replaced the shitty old power strike sound effect.

Still gonna be a couple weeks till the final BATTLES map, but definitely before the end of the month. Been busy fixing Warlord bugs and working more hours than usual at day job.

Warlord v1.3:

Complete list of changes:

SOURCE:

-"Jump" script command now has optional direction parameter.

SCRIPTS:

-Updated assassin AI files to accommodate for new jump command direction parameter.

-Mocker Demons now jump in AI script and have the Jump Attack ability (currently only in NIGHTMARE).

-Mocker Demons now have the Acidic Corrosion ability and spit acid.

-Greatly increased Mocker Demon Vitality and Willpower to 35.

-Messages now displayed when enemies pull of jump attacks.

-New bite sound effect for Heckler, Mocker, Shiver Demons.

RESOURCES:

-New demon: demonShiver (reskinned Chupacabra, Chilling Orb ability).

-New cliff images: cliffI, cliffINight (icy cliffs).

-Finished scripts for proximity mines (mine object).

-Replaced powerStrike.wav sound effect.

-New bite.wav sound effect.

-Updated Builder's Manual.