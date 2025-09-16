 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 19993371 Edited 16 September 2025 – 02:32:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bugfix

- Fixed a bug that was causing the game to not work for people that had their system language set to Turkish

-----------------------------------------

follow my developer page on steam to be notified when any of my new games release!

Changed files in this update

