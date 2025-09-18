【新增內容】
1、全新慶典活動【雙節狂歡】
2、全新強力武將【无双賈詡】
3、全新戰役玩法【傳說挑戰】
4、軍團建築养成拓展及優化
【優化調整】
1、平衡优化套裝軒轅日紋裝備效果
2、修復個別武將兵力無法補足的問題
3、修復個別玩家主城大地圖消失的問題
4、修復個別野怪行軍令消耗異常的問題
5、修復個別同名武將可同時上陣的問題
6、修復兵種激活頁面銅幣顯示異常的問題
7、修復個別建築等級拓展後數值異常的問題
8、修復個別武將升階後戰力顯示異常的問題
5.2.0更新公告
Windows Traditional Chinese 新三國 漢室復興 Content Depot 1840441
