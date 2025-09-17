 Skip to content
17 September 2025 Build 19993250
All Platforms:
- Disabled the 3rd 939 on lower difficulties
- Fixed 173 killing players at the very start
- Added screen shake toggle
- Microphone devices can now be swapped without restarting

Quest:
- Improved document readability
- Quest hosting attempt now shows a warning message

