16 September 2025 Build 19993158
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!
Bug fixes and improvements have been updated.


<Bug Fixes/Improvements>
- Stabilized the Client


We will strive to create the best experience possible.
Thank you.

