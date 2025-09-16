 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 19993116 Edited 16 September 2025 – 02:13:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This hotfix resolves three issues:
  • Error spam on death
  • An error when starting dedicated server
  • Aimee causing error in multiplayer
  • Fixed exploding canisters not destroying terrain


Change List
  • Fixed Clients would get interaction locked when picking up an Aimee.
  • Fixed Aimee Animation update was not getting formed correctly causing any Aimee on a server to break the bite-array de-serialise function and de-sync clients.
  • Added check to major update popup to not appear on dedicated server
  • Fixed error spam on respawn due to missing null check (thank you tom_is_unlucky)
  • Fixed Explosions from Canisters, Furnaces, Rocket and Trader collisions not digging out terrain.

