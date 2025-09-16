- Error spam on death
- An error when starting dedicated server
- Aimee causing error in multiplayer
- Fixed exploding canisters not destroying terrain
Change List
- Fixed Clients would get interaction locked when picking up an Aimee.
- Fixed Aimee Animation update was not getting formed correctly causing any Aimee on a server to break the bite-array de-serialise function and de-sync clients.
- Added check to major update popup to not appear on dedicated server
- Fixed error spam on respawn due to missing null check (thank you tom_is_unlucky)
- Fixed Explosions from Canisters, Furnaces, Rocket and Trader collisions not digging out terrain.
Changed files in this update