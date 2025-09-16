Intro

The 0.25.00 Symbionic Patch is well under way, but isn’t ready yet. Because the Supply Drop update became as large as it did, and took an extra week, the Symbionic update also got pushed back slightly. So I wanted to make sure I got another content update in to tide you all over. I pulled some content from a future patch that was partially done already (the boss animations were mostly done before launch, for instance) and moved it up. This also includes a few more Kickstarter Backer designed achievements.

Finally, there are a number of community requests I’m working on implementing, they just aren’t ready in time for this patch. They should, however, arrive with the Symbionic patch if all goes well.

I expect the 0,25.00 patch to launch sometime in the first week of October.

Patch 0.20.00 – Gungeons & Dragons

New Content

1 New Weapon: Dronerang – A Bullet-Drone Hybrid

1 New Pilot: Lady Fetch - Darcy Perkins

Weapon: Dronerang Mastery: Every 3rd attack, an extra Dronerang also launches toward the nearest enemy and gains +25% move speed Skill: Laser Leash – Every 4 seconds, create a 10 damage laser to the farthest drone from Lady Fetch

1 New Boss : Dragon Fry



4 New Utilities: Relighter, Emitter, Hot Streak, and Power Chain



5 New Achievements: The Danimal II, Firebender, Bomb Voyage, P2's Type, Kingslayer



Note: The original Danimal achievement, designed by a backer, was created before a number of late development changes to balance that made killing a lot of enemies in the first zone much easier. So instead of rebalancing it only for future players, I decided to create a more challenging sequel (The Danimal II), and leave the original as an introductory achievement.

Balance Changes

Notes: After the Supply Drop update, I’m mostly happy with upgrade balance, but bullet weapons continue to overperform even without any utilities. Their big drawback is their relatively short base range, and line-of-sight damage, so I’m emphasizing the shorter range a bit more with these changes. Ultimately, I still expect them to be the easiest synergy to build around for new players.

Weapon: Crossbolt deals 20 damage per bolt, down from 30, base range reduced by 15%

Weapon: Pulse Cannon base range reduced by 10%

Weapon: Big Shot base range reduced by 12%, base damage reduced to 20 from 25

Weapon: Bullet Buddies target and activation range reduced by 12%

Utility: Voltarget Updated. Now reads “Each time you create a lock-on target, this gains +1% chance to deal 10 electric damage to the targeted enemy, then resets to its base chance on activation. Starts with 0% base chance. Additional Copies: +5% base chance”

Notes: Prior to release the “Range Finder” utility only applied to weapons. Now that it applies to all upgrades, it needs to be toned down a bit. But synergy-specific range increases are now a little more powerful. Range Finder should still have a place in most builds, and especially hybrids, but if you really want to lean into a specific synergy, there are better options now.

Utility: Heightened Sensor: Now grants +12% range to drones, up from 10%

Utility: Beac Out Now grants +12% activation range to beacons , up from 10%

Utility: Long Pass now grants 8% sweep speed and range, up from 5%

Utility: Range Finder now grants +8% range to all upgrades, down from 10%

Warp: When rerolling warp rewards, you’ll never end up on the beacon type you just rerolled (but you can if you reroll again).

Notes: Anomalies will add more challenge to the boss fights (and all game elements) in the future, so the goal is to make the base difficulty boss fights more approachable for a larger number of players. I'll continue to make small tweaks as necessary.

Boss: The level 3 Hive Queen fight no longer spawns the enemies that spawn additional drones.

Bug Fixes