- Added an "Import Map" function to the Map Hierarchy view.
- Updated all sample projects to the latest data versions.
- Fixed an issue with resizing databases from 0 causing issues.
- Fixed an issue with the ID of Controllers not updating between screens.
- Fixed an issue with Import (on the Language Editor) allowing for multiple "imports" to occur.
Feature Updates and Bug Fixes
