16 September 2025 Build 19992979 Edited 16 September 2025 – 01:46:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added an "Import Map" function to the Map Hierarchy view.
  • Updated all sample projects to the latest data versions.
  • Fixed an issue with resizing databases from 0 causing issues.
  • Fixed an issue with the ID of Controllers not updating between screens.
  • Fixed an issue with Import (on the Language Editor) allowing for multiple "imports" to occur.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2158671
macOS Depot 2158672
Linux Depot 2158673
