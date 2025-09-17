Whaaaaaaat's up guys!

New Toy Town Mayhem update is HERE!

This is part one of the Polishing the game and Social Features update!

What's New:

Headshotting! (More damage when you do a heatshot!)

Graphics improvements! (Stuff looks a bit cooler!)

Usernames! (Set a username!)

Game Chat! (Yup that's right! You can send messages in-game!)

Healing animation. (For the health bar.)

Little prompt to tell you that you need to start the game in Battle Royale (Some people did not realize there is a start button)

Other stuff that I forgot but it's probably good. (I forgot.)

Bug Fixes:

Shotgun accuracy fixed (Earlier the shotgun needed perfect aim, oops.)

Punching accuracy fixed (It's easier to hit a punch.)

Connecting screen looks a bit better on widescreen monitors.

So what's the plan for part two?

For part two, I plan to add a new map, more achievements, more items and weapons especially, and a scoreboard for the free for all mode. Stay tuned!

Thanks for playing Toy Town Mayhem and enjoy the update!