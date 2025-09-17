 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite Hollow Knight: Silksong skate. Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 September 2025 Build 19992952 Edited 17 September 2025 – 21:52:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Whaaaaaaat's up guys!

New Toy Town Mayhem update is HERE!

This is part one of the Polishing the game and Social Features update!

What's New:

  • Headshotting! (More damage when you do a heatshot!)

  • Graphics improvements! (Stuff looks a bit cooler!)

  • Usernames! (Set a username!)

  • Game Chat! (Yup that's right! You can send messages in-game!)

  • Healing animation. (For the health bar.)

  • Little prompt to tell you that you need to start the game in Battle Royale (Some people did not realize there is a start button)

  • Other stuff that I forgot but it's probably good. (I forgot.)

Bug Fixes:

  • Shotgun accuracy fixed (Earlier the shotgun needed perfect aim, oops.)

  • Punching accuracy fixed (It's easier to hit a punch.)

  • Connecting screen looks a bit better on widescreen monitors.

So what's the plan for part two?

For part two, I plan to add a new map, more achievements, more items and weapons especially, and a scoreboard for the free for all mode. Stay tuned!

Thanks for playing Toy Town Mayhem and enjoy the update!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3898801
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3898802
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3898803
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link