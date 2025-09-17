Whaaaaaaat's up guys!
New Toy Town Mayhem update is HERE!
This is part one of the Polishing the game and Social Features update!
What's New:
Headshotting! (More damage when you do a heatshot!)
Graphics improvements! (Stuff looks a bit cooler!)
Usernames! (Set a username!)
Game Chat! (Yup that's right! You can send messages in-game!)
Healing animation. (For the health bar.)
Little prompt to tell you that you need to start the game in Battle Royale (Some people did not realize there is a start button)
Other stuff that I forgot but it's probably good. (I forgot.)
Bug Fixes:
Shotgun accuracy fixed (Earlier the shotgun needed perfect aim, oops.)
Punching accuracy fixed (It's easier to hit a punch.)
Connecting screen looks a bit better on widescreen monitors.
So what's the plan for part two?
For part two, I plan to add a new map, more achievements, more items and weapons especially, and a scoreboard for the free for all mode. Stay tuned!
Thanks for playing Toy Town Mayhem and enjoy the update!
Changed files in this update