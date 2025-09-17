A new 1.2.0 version is here. The game servers are open!
What’s new: a new Storm Squad Battle Pass with a German operator Faust from the SEK unit, a Reinforcement event with new 8x8 PvP mode and PvE mode for 6 players, as well as Reward Log with rewards for daily logins and more.
You can find the full list of changes below.
GENERAL CHANGES
CONTENT AND EVENTS
Added the new Storm Squad Battle Pass with a new Assault from the SEK collection.
Reinforcement event started. Added Team Deathmatch PvP mode (8x8), Onslaught: Reinforcement PvE mode (for 6 players), and unique event rewards.
Added Reward Log—gain rewards for logging into the game every day.
Enhanced weapon customization: more than 60 guns received suppressors. They are available in Weapon and Elite Weapon Containers.
Back into the Fray Event started.
IT’S TIME TO RETURN INTO THE BATTLE!
If you haven’t been to Caliber for a long time, you can return nice and easy, especially with lots of gifts that are waiting for you in the game.
If you haven’t entered Caliber for more than 2 months: until October 1, you can claim a free bundle with valuable items in the Special Offers section.
If you haven’t entered Caliber for more than 1 month: there will be a special Back on Duty tab in the Reward Log. Log in every day and receive a gift.
If you haven’t entered Caliber for more than 21 days: during Back into the Fray event, play in one fireteam with active players and gain rewards.
RANKED BATTLES
The number of operator bans increased up to six: three bans for each team. Voting time is now 6 seconds.
Loss of points for the most effective player in the battle returned.
This is how it works:
If you end up being the most effective player of the match among both teams, but your team loses the match, then you will lose 80% Rank Points less.
Effectiveness is determined by the number of Ribbons acquired:
Medical Specialist.
Damage Specialist.
Elimination Specialist.
Utility Specialist.
FIXES
Onslaught mode: fixed a bug that allowed the objective drone to move without players’ escort.
Fixed a bug that prevented players from purchasing Camos in the operator’s settings menu.
MSBS GROT C16 FB-M1: fixed the weapon model, an extra detail was removed.
M4A1: fixed a bug that caused a projectile to clip through the grenade launcher model.
Frontline HQ Background: fixed a bug that cut the lower part of the Background.
Videnskaben HQ Background: fixed an incorrect display of the car’s side windows.
Support, Medic, and Marksman Prologue mode: fixed a bug that caused “Prologue: Assault” text to appear on the loading screen.
OPERATORS
CST
Assault Sly
Impersonation Ability: fixed a bug that caused Sly’s maximum HP to remain as her copied target’s maximum HP after the ability ended.
NESHER
Medic Shersheret
Lamia Legendary Outfit: fixed an incorrect texture display on some equipment elements.
Marksman Eima
Fixed an incorrect primary weapon shot animation.
MAPS AND MISSIONS
Special Operation and Onslaught: Legend modes: fixed a bug that made bots too weak.
PALM ROAD
PvE Version
Point Sweep and Special Operation modes: fixed incorrect positions of some environment objects.
HOSPITAL
PvE Version
Point Sweep and Special Operation modes: fixed a bug that caused a bot to appear without a car.
Onslaught mode: fixed a bug that made it impossible to climb one of the elevations.
AL-MALIK HOTEL
All modes: fixed a gap between textures of one of the buildings.
RADAR
PvPvE Version
Threshold mode: fixed a bug that made it possible to enter the non-playable area.
POLAR STATION
PvE Version
Onslaught mode: fixed a bug that caused operators to stand knee-deep in snow during the final cutscene.
SPACEPORT
Threshold mode: fixed a bug that caused an redundant object to appear in the air near the handrails.
SOUND
Karkhad Theater of War, all modes: added new music to the loading screen.
Music volume decreased on the login screen.
Added suppressor sounds for weapons that received this module in this update.
Changed files in this update