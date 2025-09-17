 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite Hollow Knight: Silksong skate. Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 September 2025 Build 19992899 Edited 17 September 2025 – 12:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A new 1.2.0 version is here. The game servers are open!

What’s new: a new Storm Squad Battle Pass with a German operator Faust from the SEK unit, a Reinforcement event with new 8x8 PvP mode and PvE mode for 6 players, as well as Reward Log with rewards for daily logins and more.

 

You can find the full list of changes below.

GENERAL CHANGES

CONTENT AND EVENTS

  • Added the new Storm Squad Battle Pass with a new Assault from the SEK collection.

  • Reinforcement event started. Added Team Deathmatch PvP mode (8x8), Onslaught: Reinforcement PvE mode (for 6 players), and unique event rewards.

  • Added Reward Log—gain rewards for logging into the game every day.

  • Enhanced weapon customization: more than 60 guns received suppressors. They are available in Weapon and Elite Weapon Containers.

  • Back into the Fray Event started.

    IT’S TIME TO RETURN INTO THE BATTLE!

    If you haven’t been to Caliber for a long time, you can return nice and easy, especially with lots of gifts that are waiting for you in the game.

    • If you haven’t entered Caliber for more than 2 months: until October 1, you can claim a free bundle with valuable items in the Special Offers section. 

    • If you haven’t entered Caliber for more than 1 month: there will be a special Back on Duty tab in the Reward Log. Log in every day and receive a gift.

    • If you haven’t entered Caliber for more than 21 days: during Back into the Fray event, play in one fireteam with active players and gain rewards.

 

RANKED BATTLES

  • The number of operator bans increased up to six: three bans for each team. Voting time is now 6 seconds.

  • Loss of points for the most effective player in the battle returned.

    This is how it works:

    If you end up being the most effective player of the match among both teams, but your team loses the match, then you will lose 80% Rank Points less.

    Effectiveness is determined by the number of Ribbons acquired:

    • Medical Specialist.

    • Damage Specialist.

    • Elimination Specialist.

    • Utility Specialist.

FIXES

  • Onslaught mode: fixed a bug that allowed the objective drone to move without players’ escort.

  • Fixed a bug that prevented players from purchasing Camos in the operator’s settings menu.

  • MSBS GROT C16 FB-M1: fixed the weapon model, an extra detail was removed.

  • M4A1: fixed a bug that caused a projectile to clip through the grenade launcher model.

  • Frontline HQ Background: fixed a bug that cut the lower part of the Background.

  • Videnskaben HQ Background: fixed an incorrect display of the car’s side windows.

  • Support, Medic, and Marksman Prologue mode: fixed a bug that caused “Prologue: Assault” text to appear on the loading screen. 

OPERATORS

CST

Assault Sly

  • Impersonation Ability: fixed a bug that caused Sly’s maximum HP to remain as her copied target’s maximum HP after the ability ended.

NESHER

Medic Shersheret

  • Lamia Legendary Outfit: fixed an incorrect texture display on some equipment elements.

Marksman Eima

  • Fixed an incorrect primary weapon shot animation.

MAPS AND MISSIONS

  • Special Operation and Onslaught: Legend modes: fixed a bug that made bots too weak.

PALM ROAD

PvE Version

  • Point Sweep and Special Operation modes: fixed incorrect positions of some environment objects.

HOSPITAL

PvE Version

  • Point Sweep and Special Operation modes: fixed a bug that caused a bot to appear without a car.

  • Onslaught mode: fixed a bug that made it impossible to climb one of the elevations.

AL-MALIK HOTEL

  • All modes: fixed a gap between textures of one of the buildings.

RADAR

PvPvE Version

  • Threshold mode: fixed a bug that made it possible to enter the non-playable area.

POLAR STATION

PvE Version

  • Onslaught mode: fixed a bug that caused operators to stand knee-deep in snow during the final cutscene.

SPACEPORT

  • Threshold mode: fixed a bug that caused an redundant object to appear in the air near the handrails.

SOUND

  • Karkhad Theater of War, all modes: added new music to the loading screen.

  • Music volume decreased on the login screen.

  • Added suppressor sounds for weapons that received this module in this update.

Changed files in this update

Depot 307951
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link