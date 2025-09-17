Dear everyone,This is MYU, the director.At last, today marks the release of Type-NOISE: Shonen Shojo!After about two years of development, I am truly delighted to finally deliver this game to you!!First of all, I would like to express my deepest gratitude once again to all the fans who have supported us, to those who joined our feedback campaign and beta test, and to everyone who helped bring this project to life.Announcements🔎 Exploration Guide AvailableThis is a mystery-focused adventure game, but for those times when you may get stuck, we’ve prepared an ""Exploration Guide.""Please use it as a helpful item whenever you need support.Click the banner on the title screen,or access it from ""Help"" in the in-game menu.🐛 Bug Report ThreadIf you find any issues or bugs, please report them in this thread:🎙️ PV Voice Actor Audition ResultsWe have published the results of the recent PV voice actor audition.*Please note: the game itself does not include voice recordings. This was a special campaign held on X (Japan) for the promotional video. Thank you very much for the many applications!*Lastly,Type-NOISE: Shonen Shojo will also be exhibited at Tokyo Game Show 2025.We will continue working to deliver more fun through updates and events, so we hope for your continued support!MYU