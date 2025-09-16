 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Arena Breakout: Infinite Marvel Rivals Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 September 2025 Build 19992844 Edited 16 September 2025 – 02:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes & Fixes

  • Fixed bug in the Team Knockout victory status message giving credit to a random player rather than a team.

  • Toggling friendly fire now correctly plays the interaction sound.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3933971
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link