16 September 2025 Build 19992794 Edited 16 September 2025 – 03:59:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Based on the feedback and reports we received on Discord,

we’ve made the following fixes and adjustments:

New Features

You can now check the number of reroll tickets on the board.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where the population appeared to stop updating.

Fixed a bug where the clear time was not carried over when continuing from a saved game.

Fixed a bug where the game became unplayable if you continued from a saved game after reaching the end of the year while acquiring buildings.

