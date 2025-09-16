Based on the feedback and reports we received on Discord,
we’ve made the following fixes and adjustments:
New Features
You can now check the number of reroll tickets on the board.
Bug Fixes
Fixed a bug where the population appeared to stop updating.
Fixed a bug where the clear time was not carried over when continuing from a saved game.
Fixed a bug where the game became unplayable if you continued from a saved game after reaching the end of the year while acquiring buildings.
Changed files in this update