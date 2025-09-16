We've released an update for CPDS.

Rebuilt and fixed Phoenix Metamod so that it now works as intended, with an included config. Tested on Windows & Linux. Point liblist.gam to addons/metamod/dlls/metamod.dll & .so to use Metamod.

Included an optional build of AMX MOD X v1.9 for Windows & Linux. Server operators can now setup AMXX plugins & offsets.



To assure efficiency, we have tested the server on Windows and Linux. Please update your servers with SteamCMD as soon as you can.