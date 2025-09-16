 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Arena Breakout: Infinite Marvel Rivals Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 September 2025 Build 19992596 Edited 16 September 2025 – 02:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We've released an update for CPDS.

  • Rebuilt and fixed Phoenix Metamod so that it now works as intended, with an included config.

    • Tested on Windows & Linux.

    • Point liblist.gam to addons/metamod/dlls/metamod.dll & .so to use Metamod.

  • Included an optional build of AMX MOD X v1.9 for Windows & Linux.

    • Server operators can now setup AMXX plugins & offsets.

To assure efficiency, we have tested the server on Windows and Linux. Please update your servers with SteamCMD as soon as you can.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3807181
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link