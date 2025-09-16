Bosses

Skeleton Overlord now correctly uses all of his abilities.

Skills

New skill for mage builds: Flame Shield (dropped by 2-star Drowned Mages).

Multi-Shot: Damage and on-hit multiplier reduced. New: each unique enemy hit increases the damage of the next Multi-Shot.

Despite its name, Multi-Shot was most effective at short-range single-target damage and triggering on-hit effects. This change makes the skill more balanced and versatile.