Bosses
Fixed a bug that caused bosses to deal excessive damage to player-built structures.
Drowned Cook's spinning bones now properly disappear when the encounter ends.
Skeleton Overlord now correctly uses all of his abilities.
Bosses now drop 2-3 legendary and 1-2 rare items.
Skills
New skill for mage builds: Flame Shield (dropped by 2-star Drowned Mages).
Multi-Shot: Damage and on-hit multiplier reduced. New: each unique enemy hit increases the damage of the next Multi-Shot.
Despite its name, Multi-Shot was most effective at short-range single-target damage and triggering on-hit effects. This change makes the skill more balanced and versatile.
All arrows now fly for 1 second, reducing their maximum range from 32 to 20–24 units (depending on type).
Still long enough for combat, but less likely to pull unwanted enemies with stray arrows.
Glyphs
Glyph of Turtle's Wisdom: Tension now also reduces damage taken.
Bear Might: redesigned for melee builds.
Items
You can now compare items (hold Left Shift).
Note: this system currently doesn't do a good job of comparing weapons.
Set bonuses no longer require items to be upgraded.
Legendary rings now empower specific glyphs.
First skill-specific legendary affix: Suppressive Fire (can roll on medium armor). Increases the number of arrows fired by Multi-Shot.
All cloaks now increase maximum health when upgraded to Legendary quality. Already-upgraded cloaks automatically gain this effect.
Amplification effect reduced, but now also applies to the rare (blue) affix on the item.
Legendary affix Mortal Wounds is now correctly treated as a kill, granting experience and triggering on-kill effects.
Enemies
Reduced damage scaling for higher-level enemies.
Enemy climbing abilities now roughly match the player's.
Summoned enemies no longer drop loot or grant experience.
Low-level enemies now grant less experience, scaling down to zero if the level difference is 10 or more.
Misc
Spellforge now offers new enchants for Chest, Cloak, and Rings.
Packing Table now correctly increases maximum stack size in the Stash by 50% (additive on top of the default 200%).
Rain decay reduced.
Excess critical chance is no longer converted into critical damage.
Fixed a bug that caused basic attacks to restore health or mana multiple times per attack.
Stash now has a sort button. Sorting and stacking are now limited to the current page.
Whiteshard Salt now properly increases Soup duration.
Fixed a bug that caused equipped items dropped on death to expire.
Fixed a bug that caused Agility to increase Wand damage.
Side note: Intellect has never increased Wand damage - neither before this patch nor after.
