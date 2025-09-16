Hello Everyone!



We have launched a small update/hotfix for some bugs that caused the player to not be able to click on enemy cards. This has been fixed.



- Soul Cards now have "Click/Drag" on top of it to remind players to use them

- While in Zeb's shop, cards will now have "Sellable" on top of them to find cards more easily to sell

- Quest, Weapons/Armor windows no longer get soft locked due to excessive clicking

- No longer do search deeper cards get stuck when day turns to night / night turns to day

- New Skip Intro button if you have played the game before