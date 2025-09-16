Hello Everyone!
We have launched a small update/hotfix for some bugs that caused the player to not be able to click on enemy cards. This has been fixed.
- Soul Cards now have "Click/Drag" on top of it to remind players to use them
- While in Zeb's shop, cards will now have "Sellable" on top of them to find cards more easily to sell
- Quest, Weapons/Armor windows no longer get soft locked due to excessive clicking
- No longer do search deeper cards get stuck when day turns to night / night turns to day
- New Skip Intro button if you have played the game before
Grimslair - v0.142b Update Released
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello Everyone!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update