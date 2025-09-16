 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 19992491 Edited 16 September 2025 – 04:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Everyone!

We have launched a small update/hotfix for some bugs that caused the player to not be able to click on enemy cards. This has been fixed.

- Soul Cards now have "Click/Drag" on top of it to remind players to use them
- While in Zeb's shop, cards will now have "Sellable" on top of them to find cards more easily to sell
- Quest, Weapons/Armor windows no longer get soft locked due to excessive clicking
- No longer do search deeper cards get stuck when day turns to night / night turns to day
- New Skip Intro button if you have played the game before

