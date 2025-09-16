 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 19992395
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Modding: Re-added the 'ElementDeliver' common sound effects, because its removal was causing mods to crash.
  • Bugfix: Rare crash when opening the galaxy map with some galaxy seeds.

