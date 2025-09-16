The server will undergo maintenance at 7:00 AM (GMT+7) on September 16, 2025, to update to the new version. The maintenance is expected to last about 30 minutes.
This patch adds several new features and content to the game, balances activity badges, reduces combination requirements for various costumes, and improves item drops.
[Maintenance & Update] Adding Features, Content, and Adjustments
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update