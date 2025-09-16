 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Arena Breakout: Infinite Marvel Rivals Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 September 2025 Build 19992059 Edited 16 September 2025 – 00:59:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Can dynamically add spells on your opponents turn
- Adding gate dynamically will properly cause it to prevent sinking damage
- Random Spells + Dynamic spellbooks gives you 10 random spells and 6 open slots

Changed files in this update

64-bitEnglish Depot 2901551
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 2901552
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 2901553
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link