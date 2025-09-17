**SCROLL TO BOTTOM FOR WARNING ABOUT SAVE DATA**

Konnichiwa! This is Jun, the creator of YAKG YET again to talk about the latest version update!

Version 1.3 of "Yet Another Killing Game" is now available! The main update here is the addition of Japanese language support, which is an ENORMOUS achievement for a 10,000+ dialogue line story-focused game like this! I cannot express enough thanks to the Japanese translator, Sasazaki, for providing a full translation to Japanese this quickly, but also for supporting me ever since the release of the very first YAKG demo in 2023--which is still available on itch.io, if anyone wants to check that out!

Please note that if you attempt to load save files created in one language with the other language, you may experience some unexpected text display issues with chapter and character names. If you’re a returning player, I highly recommend starting yet ANOTHER new (killing) game if you want to check out the Japanese localization! Yep, “localization” in that there are some scenes and jokes that have been given new meaning, but I have personally reviewed them all so play without worry!

BUT WAIT, there are other updates besides Japanese language support! Tutorial images have been updated based on player feedback, Achievement progress can reset anytime now (with a clear warning about Steam data!), and the rest consists of small updates to visuals. No changes have been made to the script itself so--in theory--this shouldn’t cause any save data issues, but the usual warning will be added to the bottom all the same.

Time for the full update notes!

V1.3

NEW FEATURE: Japanese is now available in Config’s “Language” setting! Switch to “Japanese” to view the entire game’s script and textual UI elements in Japanese, including the game’s logo!

A screen to choose the game’s language appears when booting up while no save data exists yet

Added the Japanese translator to About and the credits

The About screen’s formatting has been updated

Achievement data can now be deleted at any time, and the warning has been corrected to state that the deletion may also affect any attached Steam account

The main menu’s background image sequence has been updated, and the main menu’s game logo is now animated and hides when the game menu opens

The sequence when starting a new game has been visually updated

The game logo is now larger during credits and other scenes it appears

Updated the tutorial images for “Controls”, “Skipping Read Text”, and one more significantly

Minor fixes to several other tutorial images

The icon at the end of dialogue lines now indicates if the current line has been read before

Minor script revisions to handle localized text entry

WARNING ABOUT SAVE DATA

Due to script changes in later versions, some save files you made in V1.2 (or earlier) of the demo or full game MAY not load correctly (i.e. crash, show an error message, return you to the Title Screen). As such...

IF YOU ARE IN THE MIDDLE OF YOUR FIRST PLAYTHROUGH, we strongly recommend creating multiple save files and/or finishing your playthrough BEFORE you update to V1.2! If worst comes to worst, please start a new game and utilize the skip features in Config to catch yourself up. Sorry for any inconveniences!

As a tiny indie team based in Canada, we frankly have no clue how we’re going to get YAKG in front of Japanese players, but we will do research and try our best! If you’re a fan of YAKG, please support us by telling more people to check out the demo and buy it while it’s on sale! It really makes a world of difference for us!

そして、日本人の皆様へ！まだ日本語勉強していますが、これは自分の言葉で伝えてみます。この作品が好きになったら、ぜひサポートしてください！友人に見せたり、有名なYouTuberにタッグしたり、私たちのDiscordに入ったり…この小さなチームに本当に助かるのでお願いします！

More updates are still underway so please stay tuned!

Regards,

Jun Kakeru より