15 September 2025 Build 19991976 Edited 16 September 2025 – 00:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added a "Save & Quit" button to the menus to allow you to directly save dungeon progress and quit the game.
  • Arrow keys/dpad/joystick can now be used select characters in the lobby and during battle.
  • Added a Bug Report feature in the dungeon menu. When you hit Submit you will be taken to a web form where you can describe the bug, along with an automated report of some game state for debugging purposes.
  • Some procedural generation changes to fix room size and placement issues. This will mean that the dungeon layout will change for your current seed the next time you enter it.
  • Numerous bug fixes

