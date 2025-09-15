- Added a "Save & Quit" button to the menus to allow you to directly save dungeon progress and quit the game.
- Arrow keys/dpad/joystick can now be used select characters in the lobby and during battle.
- Added a Bug Report feature in the dungeon menu. When you hit Submit you will be taken to a web form where you can describe the bug, along with an automated report of some game state for debugging purposes.
- Some procedural generation changes to fix room size and placement issues. This will mean that the dungeon layout will change for your current seed the next time you enter it.
- Numerous bug fixes
Update for Sep 15, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
