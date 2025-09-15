 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Marvel Rivals Destiny 2 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 September 2025 Build 19991930 Edited 15 September 2025 – 23:39:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changed Keybind for dropping items to CTRL + Left Click, instead of Shift + Left Click. This is to prevent the player from accidentally dropping items while they are sprinting and using their items.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3361511
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3361512
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link