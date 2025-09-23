KILLER POWER: UNBODIED FLESH

The Krasue detaches from its body, emerging as a floating head with a trail of organs drifting behind it.

SPECIAL ABILITY: CORPOREAL WEAVE

Head Form has a 40 meter Terror Radius. It is slightly faster but cannot break pallets and is not granted the Bloodlust status effect.

Press Ability Button 1 to shift between Body and Head Form.

KILLER EFFECT: LEECHED

Leeched II: The Survivor is afflicted with Broken. If healthy, they become injured.

Leeched I: The Leech Meter automatically fills over time, up to Leeched II.

Hitting a Survivor with Intestinal Whip and Regurgitate adds to their Leech Meter. When the meter is filled, the Survivor is afflicted with Leeched I.

SPECIAL ABILITY: INTESTINAL WHIP

Survivors afflicted with Leeched can be damaged by Intestinal Whip.

In Head Form, press the Attack Button to lash out with your internal organs.

SPECIAL ABILITY: REGURGITATE

In Body Form, press and hold the Power Button to charge Regurgitate. When charged, tap the Attack Button to spew a Leeching Gland.

SPECIAL ABILITY: HEADLONG FLIGHT

In Head Form, press and hold the Power Button to speed through the air.

SPECIAL ITEM: GLOWING FUNGUS

Survivors can eat Glowing Fungus to decrease the Leech Meter over time. Being hit ends the effect.

NEW KILLER PERKS:

When the cursed generator is repaired, the next farthest generator is cursed.

When a Survivor repairs the cursed generator for 5/5/5 seconds , you gain Undetectable and your Terror Radius is applied to the generator for 20/25/30 seconds .

Spawns a Hex Totem that curses the farthest generator and reveals its aura to you in yellow.

Whenever you start chasing a Survivor, reveal the auras of all other injured Survivors within 20/20/20 meters for 5/5/5 seconds .

When you have 4 tokens , all Survivors scream and gain Exposed for 40/50/60 seconds .

Whenever you hook a Survivor for the first time, gain 1 token , up to 4.

NEW SURVIVOR PERKS:

While you have Exhausted , your scratch marks disappear 50/50/50% faster.

When the ability is cancelled or the performance completes, it goes on cooldown for 110/100/90 seconds .

Increases the odds of getting healing and repair skill checks by 20/20/20% .

Press Ability button 2 while standing and idle to enter the "performance" interaction that lasts up to 15/15/15 seconds and empowers Survivors within 16/16/16 meters . You will get continuous skill checks during the performance. The effect lasts for 90/90/90 seconds if the performance is completed.

When you have 6/5/4 tokens , spend all tokens and gain 100%/100%/100% healing speed until you stop healing.

While injured, not Broken and repairing a generator, gain 1/1/1 token for each regular great skill check success.

Added a new scenario to the Abandon option: After recovering or being healed from the Dying State twice, the option to Abandon becomes available the next time you are downed.

Recovery while in the Dying State is now automatic and no longer requires a button to be held. When full self-recovery is available, tap the Interact Button to pick yourself up.

As with perks, players can hover over these icons to display their tooltips.

The Match Details screen now displays the items and add-ons equipped (for Survivors), and the Killer power icon and add-ons equipped (for Killers). This is visible only for the player that has them equipped.

Updated all Realms to draw from the same pool of available maze tile layouts.

Updated various Realms to adjust the quantity and distribution of pallets, reducing the presence of "dead zones".

New lore content is delivered regularly without players needing to complete Archives quests

Added VFX to distinguish the most recent Tome

Tomes are now displayed with the most recent Tome at the top of the list

Updated the Tomes and Archives menus to offer an improved lore experience:

Summary

While Evil Incarnate mode is active, The Shape has a new special attack: Slaughtering Strike.

The Shape must Stalk Survivors to unlock Evil Incarnate Mode.

The Shape can swap between Stalker & Pursuer Modes without needing to Stalk.

The Shape now has three modes: Stalker, Pursuer, and Evil Incarnate.

Stalker Mode (Previously Evil Within I)

When the Stalk meter is full, automatically enter Pursuer Mode. Stalker Mode becomes unavailable.

The Shape is Undetectable and moves at 4.2m/s .

Pursuer Mode (Previously Evil Within II)

Lunge range, breaking speed, vault speed, and stun recovery speed are increased by 20% .

The Shape has a 24m Terror Radius and moves at 4.6m/s .

Evil Incarnate Mode (Previously Evil Within III)

Unlocks the ability to kill Survivors who have reached the final hook stage. This cannot be used on Survivors with Endurance.

The Shape has a 40m Terror Radius and moves at 4.6m/s .

When the Stalk meter is full, tap the Ability Button to activate Evil Incarnate Mode.

Special Attack: Slaughtering Strike

Holding the Power Button longer extends the lunge's duration up to a maximum of 1.5 seconds .

Hold the Power Button to charge a lunge, then press the Attack Button to begin the attack.

Stalking

Note: Stalk rate is no longer affected by distance.

Note: Survivors no longer have a limited amount of Stalk points.

Decreased the maximum Stalking range to 32m ( was 40m ).

When the Stalk meter is not full, after 20 seconds of not Stalking, Stalk progress decays to 50% .

Stalk rate is decreased by 25% while moving.

Increased the movement speed multiplier when Stalking a Survivor to 60% ( was 20% ).

The Stalk meter now takes 5 points to fill ( was 3 for Tier 1, 6 for Tier 2 ).

The Shape's Add-Ons

Dev note: This add-on makes The Shape's power work similarly to how it used to. We've made it more common so those who prefer the original power can keep a steady supply.

Survivors become Exposed while Evil Incarnate is active. Your lunge range is increased by 50% while in Evil Incarnate Mode. You can no longer use Slaughtering Strike.

Hooking a Survivor during Evil Incarnate refreshes its duration. Limits the duration of Evil Incarnate to 40 seconds .

While Evil Incarnate is active, hold the Ability Button to end it prematurely and retain 50% of the remaining duration as Stalk progress.

When Evil Incarnate is activated, you become Undetectable for 20 seconds .

When Evil Incarnate ends, you see the auras of all Survivors for 4 seconds .

Increases the duration of Evil Incarnate by 20 seconds ( was 30 ). Decreases Stalk rate by 20% .

While Evil Incarnate is active, your pickup and hook speeds are increased by 40% .

Increases the base duration of Slaughtering Strike by 0.25 seconds . Decreases the charge speed of Slaughtering Strike by 25% .

Decreases Terror Radius in Pursuer Mode by 25% . Increases Terror Radius in Evil Incarnate by 25% .

Increases the movement speed of Slaughtering Strike by 5% . Decreases the charge speed of Slaughtering Strike by 10% .

When Evil Incarnate is activated, the next pallet you break is destroyed 50% faster.

Slaughtering Strike only deals a single health state of damage. Hitting a Survivor with Slaughtering Strike adds 20 seconds to Evil Incarnate's duration.

Scratch marks and pools of blood last 100% longer while in Stalker Mode.

Increases movement speed while Stalking by 20% (was 10%) .

The Unknown

Increased The Unknown's vertical camera axis to allow higher aim elevation with the UVX Projectile.

Reduced movement speed recovery time after teleporting to 1.3 seconds ( was 1.4 seconds ).

Increased Weakened duration increase upon injuring a healthy Survivor with UVX projectile to 8 seconds (was 6 seconds) .

The Unknown's Add-Ons

Inflicts the Exhausted status effect for 15 seconds ( was 10 seconds ).

Inflicts the Exhausted status effect for 15 seconds ( was 10 seconds ).

Destroying a Hallucination with UVX decreases the time until the next Hallucination spawns by 65% ( was 75% ). The extra time should allow for more precise placement.

Reduces the Hallucinations’ aura range visible to Survivors by 35% ( was 25% ).

Afflicts the Hemorrhage status effect to Survivors injured by UVX for 45 seconds ( was 30 seconds ).

The Dark Lord

Increased Bat Form flying movement friction to reduce sliding motion to 2.2 (was 1.6) .

Increased movement speed recovery time after activating Hellfire to 2.35 seconds (was 2.25 seconds) .

Increased the number of Hellfire pillars to 8 (was 7) .

Reduced the cooldown of Hellfire to 9.5 seconds (was 10 seconds) .

The Dark Lord's Add-Ons

After teleporting to a window, it is blocked for 8 seconds ( was 15 seconds ).

Reveals the auras of all Survivors whose Scent Orbs you have collected for 5 seconds ( was 4 seconds ).

Survivors within 8 meters ( was 12 meters ) of your teleport destination suffer from an 8% Hindered status effect for 4 seconds ( was 3 seconds ).

Increases the spawn rate of Scent Orbs by 10% ( was 17% ).

Increases the cooldown reduction of Pounce Attacks from Scent Orbs by 30% ( was 50% ).

Increases Killer Instinct duration by 1 second while in Wolf Form after Survivors complete rushed actions ( was 0.8 seconds ) .

Increases the duration of Scent Orbs by 60% ( was 50% ).

Reduces the size of the Terror Radius in Vampire and Wolf Forms by 8 meters ( was 4 meters ).

Reduces the cooldown of Shapeshift by 5% ( was 10% ).

Reduces the cooldown of Hellfire by 5% ( was 10% ).

The Clown

Increased the duration of the Hindered effect after leaving an Afterpiece Tonic cloud to 1.6 seconds ( was 1 ).

Increased the time it takes for Afterpiece Antidote clouds to activate to 1.6 seconds ( was 1 ).

The Ghoul

When grabbing a Survivor on the other side of a vault with Kagune Leap, the Survivor is released at the start of the vault instead of the end.

The Oni

Increased the number of Blood Orbs that spawn when hooking a Survivor to 5 ( was 2 ).

Survivors can now only benefit from one Vigil perk's effect at a time ( previously stacked with other versions of itself ).

Added a new effect: Prevents your aura from being read while in the Dying State.

Decreased the cooldown when losing a health state to 40 seconds ( was 60 seconds ).

Increased time where you leave no scratch marks after a generator is completed to 20/25/30 seconds ( was 10/12/14 seconds ).

Increased Killer aura reveal duration when repairing a generator for the first time to 8 seconds ( was 6 seconds ).

Added a new effect: Increases recovery speed by 25% when used.

Guarantees an Emergency Med-Kit upon completing the interaction.

The hearing distance for noises from unlocking chests is reduced by 12 meters (was 16 meters).

Increased action speed bonus value to 20/25/30% ( was 15/20/25% ).

Added a new effect: While active, you do not leave scratch marks while sprinting.

Removed the stipulation that it disables once Exit Gates are powered.

Increased the volume reduction for grunts of pain to 100% across all tiers ( was 25/50/75% ) .

Decreased the Haste status effect gained when the Exit Gates are powered to 3/4/5% (was 5/6/7% ) .

Increased the bonus repair progress speed duration to 100/110/120 seconds ( was 45/60/75 seconds ) .

Increased range when opening a locker to 40 meters ( was 32 meters ).

Increased the linger duration of the Blindness and Exhausted status effects to 20/25/30 seconds ( was 6/8/10 seconds ).

Otherwise, your Terror Radius is now decreased by 15/20/25% ( was 6/7/8 meters ).

While in a chase, your Terror Radius is now increased by 5/10/15% ( was 6/7/8 meters ).

Decreased healing speed reduction value to 20/25/30% (was 30/40/50%).

Increased the generator regression to 100/125/150% (was 50/75/100%).

When a Survivor sees your aura, you see their aura. Every 40/35/30 seconds , reveal your aura to the Survivor with the lowest chase time for 3 seconds .

Decreased the blind and pallet stun duration increase to 15% ( was 25% ).

Increased range to 28/30/32m ( was 20/24/28 ). No longer affects Survivors who are in the Dying State.

Fixed an issue where idle crows would not play any sound effects.

Fixed an issue where no SFX would play when unlocking a hatch with a key.

Fixed an issue where some Survivors' "Trial start" voiceover lines would not trigger when playing against certain Killers.

Fixed an issue where The Nemesis's Zombies' attacks could be heard across the entire map.

Fixed an issue where Rick Grimes' screams couldn't be heard from far enough away.

Fixed an issue where certain Survivors would not play voiceover related to crows when surrounded by AFK crows.

Fixed an issue where The Houndmaster was missing some voiceover lines.

Fixed an issue where some French voiceover sounds for Lara Croft were too long.

Fixed an issue where some of The Lich's voiceover lines would not play.

Fixed an issue where The Good Guy's Trial win voiceover would trigger every time a Survivor died.

Fixed an issue where The Twins' chase music would not stop when switching from Victor to Charlotte in a chase.

Fixed an issue where The Twins' chase music was missing for survivors when chased by Victor.

Fixed an issue where The Dark Lord's Wolf Form would be silent.

Fixed an issue where the Pharmacy perk would remove chest SFX.

Fixed bot navigation issues around the bus on the Gas Heaven map.

Survivor bots will now crawl toward pallets instead of toward other Survivors.

Fixed multiple issues where bots would vault at undesired times.

Fixed an issue where bots were unable to move when a player disconnected in specific locations.

Fixed an issue where The Ghoul could anchor himself during a Kagune Leap, allowing him to move abnormally fast.

Fixed an issue where The Pig's Reverse Bear Trap would not trigger correctly when using portals in the Forgotten Ruins map.

Fixed an issue where the beginning of The Animatronic's Mori would not play properly.

Fixed an issue where The Clown's Afterpiece Antidote and Tonic clouds would not properly go inside shack doorways.

Fixed an issue where The Clown's left arm would wiggle while moving and holding a bottle.

Fixed an issue where some of The Knight's Guards' animations would not trigger properly.

Fixed an issue where The Unknown's lobby animation was missing.

Fixed an issue where Survivors afflicted with The Animatronic's Fire Axe could not unhook other Survivors.

Fixed an issue where The Executioner's Punishment of the Damned trail VFX would appear off-centered.

Fixed an issue where Broken Keys obtained from The Lich's Treasure Chests would not work.

Fixed an issue where The Knight's Guards would take a longer-than-intended path when a Survivor vaulted.

Fixed an issue where The Lich's Dispelling Sphere could become stuck on his model.

Fixed an issue where smoke color would display incorrectly in the Spectator's HUD when watching The Clown.

Fixed an issue where The Lich would display unselected spells after quickly choosing several.

Fixed an issue where Security Doors would not be highlighted in yellow if The Animatronic entered one while a Survivor was teleporting.

Fixed an issue where The Animatronic's Fire Axe would disappear from a Survivor upon entering and leaving a locker.

Fixed an issue where The Knight's Jailer would have a delay before beginning to chase a Survivor.

Fixed an issue where The Animatronic would slide toward the hook from another Survivor's perspective when hooking a Survivor.

Fixed an issue where The Hillbilly could completely turn around when breaking a door while using the LoPro Chains add-on.

Fixed an issue where The Knight's Guards would struggle to navigate between tables and chairs in the Freddy Fazbear's Pizza map.

Fixed an issue where The Nemesis' Tentacle Strike could hit Survivors crouching behind windows.

Fixed an issue where certain Nightfall VFX would not display from the Spectator POV when watching The Dredge.

Fixed an issue where The Knight's Guard would not de-spawn when a Survivor picked up the Standard.

Fixed an issue where status effects belonging to The Twins' Charlotte would be displayed while controlling Victor.

Fixed an issue where dying Survivors would be missing animations and movement from other players' perspectives after being discovered by The Knight's Carnifex.

Fixed an issue where certain Killer power icons would not become transparent during cooldown.

Fixed an issue where generators would not be highlighted white for The Knight when ordering a guard to break them.

Fixed an issue where The Trapper's "Iridescent Stone" add-on would not arm the last trap.

Fixed an issue where certain VFX wouldn't play when switching between cosmetics.

Fixed an issue in the Nostromo Wreckage map where player navigation could be blocked.

Fixed an issue in the Toba Landing map where projectiles would hit an invisible collision near the fence.

Fixed an issue in the Ironworks of Misery map where players could not vault a window.

Fixed an issue in the Grim Pantry map where a collision blocked the navigation of players.

Fixed an issue in the Red Forest Realm where an invisible collision blocked the navigation of the players.

Fixed an issue in the Wreckers Yard map where the vault in the crane was not working.

Fixed an issue in The Underground Complex map where invisible collisions blocked the navigation of players.

Fixed an issue in the Badham Preschool map where players could not drop through a hole.

Fixed an issue where Inner Strength would deactivate early if the Survivor exited a locker before the heal was triggered.

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck when using Plot Twist at the same time they were grabbed by The Animatronic.

Fixed an issue where leaving a locker with Head On could be blocked by another Survivor.

Fixed an issue where Survivor auras were not revealed to the Killer when Blood Warden was equipped.

Fixed an issue where Finesse would not go on cooldown if a vaulted pallet was destroyed by a Killer's power.

Fixed an issue where the first wiggle skill check after being grabbed off a generator by a Killer with Unnerving Presence would be smaller than intended.

Fixed an issue where Knock Out would remain inactive after dropping a Fragile Pallet.

Fixed an issue where haptic feedback was missing for some of The Shape's actions when using a PS5 controller.

Fixed an issue where voiceovers would play in English instead of Console Language when available.

Fixed an issue where input settings were incorrectly applied to newly created accounts.

Fixed an issue where the player's name could overlap with the Perk Preview in the lobby.

Fixed an issue where the player's name could disappear in the Custom Game lobby after switching from Killer to Survivor.

Fixed an issue where the Shareable Perk and Prestige tooltips would not trigger correctly after a character is Prestiged in the Bloodweb.

Fixed an issue where the Killer power in the HUD would display an incorrect charge while spectating.

Fixed an issue where some quests' progression popups would be missing after a disconnection.

Fixed an issue where the matchmaking popup would display the wrong text.

Fixed an issue where declining a party join request would not send a confirmation popup to the requesting player.

Fixed an issue where quest tooltips would still show their prerequisite quest needs despite being already unlocked.

Fixed an issue where the fire wings would not show up on The Wraith's "Phantom of Vengeance" outfit in the Store icons.

Fixed an issue where the "Lisa Garland" outfit was missing an earring in her in-game portrait.

Fixed an issue where the Shrill Whistle Key add-on did not reduce the item's channel time.

Fixed an issue where some users could not unlock the "Complete the Evolution" achievement / trophy.

Fixed an issue where some users could not unlock the "Lost All Hope" achievement / trophy.

Fixed an issue where Fog Vial VFX would display incorrectly when falling after use.

Fixed an issue where the Fragile Pallet animation would not transition from the downed to upright position.

Fixed an issue where spamming the ready button could result in a connection error message.

Fixed an issue where the game could softlock on the Tally Screen.

NEW KILLER POWER:

Added the ability to vault during Headlong Flight at the cost of ending the action.

Increased the initial number of Headlong Flight charges to 12 (was 10) .

Increased vault time while in Head Form to 1.7 seconds (was 1.5)

Decreased Corporeal Weave time to shift from Head Form to Body Form to 2.2 seconds (was 2.6) .

Decreased the initial number of Glowing Fungus to 4 (was 6) and maximum number to 8 (was 10) .

Shortened the wind-up of Intestinal Whip to 0.2 seconds (was 0.35) .

Intestinal Whip will now ignore obstructions for 0.6 seconds .

NEW KILLER ADD-ONS:

Windows will also be blocked if you vault in Body Form.

Increased the breaking and damaging speed to 15% (was 10) .

Decreased the number of charges gained to 6 (was 10) and the recharge rate to 15% (was 25) .

Now spawns 2 additional Glowing Fungus at the start of the match.

Increased the number of charges gained to 12 (was 10) .

Increased the growth rate to Leeched II to 16% (was 10) .

NEW KILLER PERKS:

Increased range of aura-reveal to 20/20/20 meters (from 16/16/16) .

NEW SURVIVOR PERKS:

Lowered tokens lost on missed skill checks to 1/1/1 (from 2/2/2) .

Lowered tokens needed for healing speed effect to 6/5/4 (from 8/7/6) .

Tunneling Reduction Update

Reverted the perk changes associated with this update. Notably:

Postponed these changes until a later update to allow for further testing.

Slugging Reduction Update

Dev note: We've heard your feedback and will be making changes to this feature before it goes live. You can expect it to reappear with adjustments in a future PTB.

Postponed these changes until a later update to allow for further testing.

The Shape Rework

Increased the vault speed bonus in Pursuer Mode and Evil Incarnate Mode to 20% (was 15%) .

Increased the lunge duration, breaking speed, and stun recovery bonuses in Pursuer Mode to 20% (was 10%) .

Decreased maximum bonus duration of Slaughtering Strike to 1 second (was 1.125 seconds) .

Decreased base duration of Slaughtering Strike to 0.5 seconds (was 0.875 seconds) .

Increased minimum movement speed while charging Slaughtering Strike to 3.22m/s (was 2.3m/s) .

Increased movement speed while activating Evil Incarnate to 3.45m/s (was 2.3m/s) .

The Shape's Add-Ons

Increased rarity to Visceral (was Very Rare).

Increased rarity to Very Rare (was Uncommon).

Decreased the charge speed penalty to 10% (was 25%) .

The Dark Lord's Add-Ons

Increased the duration of the Hindered status effect to 4 seconds ( was 2 seconds ).

Fixed an issue where the ONE-TWO-THREE-FOUR perk would stack with other Survivors using the same perk.

Fixed an issue where The Shape could not move the camera during Slaughtering Strike when using a controller.

Fixed an issue where the Cursed status effect would not appear when Survivors were Cursed by any Hex perk.

Fixed an issue where The Artist's crows would spin when viewed from the Survivor's POV.

Fixed an issue where Survivors would get a speed boost if they entered the Dying State while Conviction was active.

Fixed an issue where The Twins' Victor's attack would not affect unhooked Survivors.

Fixed an issue where The Ghoul could be launched far away from a Survivor after performing a second Kagune Leap.

Fixed an issue where chase and other sound effects would not trigger when hitting an idle Survivor.

Fixed an issue where the Clairvoyance perk icon would light up briefly when the charge was used completely.

Fixed an issue where the Hindered status effect stacked when repeatedly failing to hack one of Skull Merchant's drones.

Fixed an issue where The Animatronic's Fire Axe would appear on the ground during the "Remove Axe" interaction.

Fixed an issue where Hex: The Third Seal triggered whenever losing any health state instead of just basic or special attack hits.

Fixed an issue where Septic Touch could apply Exhausted outside the Terror Radius.

Fixed an issue where voiceovers for Vee Boonyasak would not playing in some situation.

Fixed an issue where the stunned sound effects would not play correctly for The Krasue while in Head Form.

Fixed an issue where the wrong vault animation could play when The Krasue vaulted after switching to Head Mode.

Fixed an issue where The Krasue's Killer power icon charges would briefly flicker when using her powers.

Fixed an issue where a blood splatter would appear on-screen when The Krasue searched a locker.

Fixed an issue where The Krasue's tentacle would clip through the Survivor's back during her Mori.

Fixed an issue where The Krasue could be blinded by a flashlight despite looking up or down.

Fixed an issue where the Survivor's hands remained closed when performing interactions after previously holding a Glowing Fungus.

Fixed an issue where The Krasue's impact sound effects were missing when performing an Intestinal Whip on objects.

Fixed an issue where the vault interaction was present and usable while The Krasue was using Headlong Flight.

Fixed an issue where the Leeched tentacles remained visible while dying on the hook.

Fixed an issue where The Krasue's Framed Newspaper add-on increased Headlong Flight recharge rate by 50%.

Fixed an issue where only 1 Survivor aura was revealed per Glowing Fungus when using The Krasue's Shredded Gown add-on.

Fixed an issue where The Krasue's Wriggling Parasite add-on had no effect.

Fixed an issue where The Krasue could not move the camera during the Intestinal Whip attack when using a controller.

Fixed an issue where the timing of The Krasue's Mori was off when starting the Mori while in Head Mode.

Fixed an issue where The Krasue's intestines were missing during and after the Mori when started while in Head Mode.

Fixed an issue where The Krasue could vault windows faster than normal in Head Mode.

Fixed an issue where The Krasue's Intestinal Whip would not trigger properly when moving forward.

Fixed an issue where Survivors could push The Krasue when eating a Glowing Mushroom.

Fixed an issue in the Decimated Borgo Realm where The Krasue's camera would clip through trees.

Fixed an issue where The Krasue's Split Sidestep score event was rewarded without meeting the conditions.

Fixed an issue where The Krasue could not vault over a pallet when a Survivor was using Any Means Necessary.