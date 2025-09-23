 Skip to content
Major 23 September 2025 Build 19991904
Update notes via Steam Community

New Content

New Killer - The Krasue

KILLER POWER: UNBODIED FLESH

  • The Krasue detaches from its body, emerging as a floating head with a trail of organs drifting behind it.

SPECIAL ABILITY: CORPOREAL WEAVE

  • Press Ability Button 1 to shift between Body and Head Form.

    • Body Form has a 32 meter Terror Radius.

    • Head Form has a 40 meter Terror Radius. It is slightly faster but cannot break pallets and is not granted the Bloodlust status effect.

KILLER EFFECT: LEECHED

  • Hitting a Survivor with Intestinal Whip and Regurgitate adds to their Leech Meter. When the meter is filled, the Survivor is afflicted with Leeched I.

    • Leeched I: The Leech Meter automatically fills over time, up to Leeched II.

    • Leeched II: The Survivor is afflicted with Broken. If healthy, they become injured.

SPECIAL ABILITY: INTESTINAL WHIP

  • In Head Form, press the Attack Button to lash out with your internal organs.

  • Survivors afflicted with Leeched can be damaged by Intestinal Whip.

  • Intestinal Whip partially fills a Survivor’s Leech Meter, up to Leech I.

SPECIAL ABILITY: REGURGITATE

  • In Body Form, press and hold the Power Button to charge Regurgitate. When charged, tap the Attack Button to spew a Leeching Gland.

  • Leeching Gland completely fills a Survivor’s Leech Meter, up to Leech I.

SPECIAL ABILITY: HEADLONG FLIGHT

  • In Head Form, press and hold the Power Button to speed through the air.

SPECIAL ITEM: GLOWING FUNGUS

  • Survivors can eat Glowing Fungus to decrease the Leech Meter over time. Being hit ends the effect.

NEW KILLER PERKS:

  • Ravenous

    • Whenever you hook a Survivor for the first time, gain 1 token, up to 4.

    • When you have 4 tokens, all Survivors scream and gain Exposed for 40/50/60 seconds.

  • Wandering Eye

    • Whenever you start chasing a Survivor, reveal the auras of all other injured Survivors within 20/20/20 meters for 5/5/5 seconds.

    • This perk has a 40/35/30-second cooldown.

  • Hex: Overture of Doom

    • Spawns a Hex Totem that curses the farthest generator and reveals its aura to you in yellow.

    • When a Survivor repairs the cursed generator for 5/5/5 seconds, you gain Undetectable and your Terror Radius is applied to the generator for 20/25/30 seconds.

    • When the cursed generator is repaired, the next farthest generator is cursed.

New Survivor - Vee Boonyasak

NEW SURVIVOR PERKS:

  • Road Life

    • While injured, not Broken and repairing a generator, gain 1/1/1 token for each regular great skill check success.

    • When you have 6/5/4 tokens, spend all tokens and gain 100%/100%/100% healing speed until you stop healing.

    • Lose 1/1/1 token when you fail a regular skill check.

  • ONE-TWO-THREE-FOUR!

    • Press Ability button 2 while standing and idle to enter the "performance" interaction that lasts up to 15/15/15 seconds and empowers Survivors within 16/16/16 meters. You will get continuous skill checks during the performance. The effect lasts for 90/90/90 seconds if the performance is completed.

      • Increases the odds of getting healing and repair skill checks by 20/20/20%.

    • When the ability is cancelled or the performance completes, it goes on cooldown for 110/100/90 seconds.

  • Ghost Notes

    • While you have Exhausted, your scratch marks disappear 50/50/50% faster.

    • You recover 5/7.5/10% faster from Exhausted.

Features

Quality of Life Improvements

  • The Match Details screen now displays the items and add-ons equipped (for Survivors), and the Killer power icon and add-ons equipped (for Killers). This is visible only for the player that has them equipped.

    • As with perks, players can hover over these icons to display their tooltips.

  • Recovery while in the Dying State is now automatic and no longer requires a button to be held. When full self-recovery is available, tap the Interact Button to pick yourself up.

  • Added a new scenario to the Abandon option: After recovering or being healed from the Dying State twice, the option to Abandon becomes available the next time you are downed.

Pallet Density Quality of Life Update

  • Updated various Realms to adjust the quantity and distribution of pallets, reducing the presence of "dead zones".

    • Affected Realms: The MacMillan Estate, Autohaven Wreckers, Coldwind Farm, Crotus Prenn Asylum, Haddonfield, Backwater Swamp, Red Forest, Yamaoka Estate, Ormond, The Decimated Borgo

  • Updated all Realms to draw from the same pool of available maze tile layouts.

Menu Updates

  • Updated the Tomes and Archives menus to offer an improved lore experience:

    • Tomes are now displayed with the most recent Tome at the top of the list

    • Added VFX to distinguish the most recent Tome

    • New lore content is delivered regularly without players needing to complete Archives quests

Content Updates

Killer Rework - The Shape

Summary

  • The Shape now has three modes: Stalker, Pursuer, and Evil Incarnate.

  • The Shape can swap between Stalker & Pursuer Modes without needing to Stalk.

  • The Shape must Stalk Survivors to unlock Evil Incarnate Mode.

  • While Evil Incarnate mode is active, The Shape has a new special attack: Slaughtering Strike.

  • Updated most add-ons.

Stalker Mode (Previously Evil Within I)

  • The Shape is Undetectable and moves at 4.2m/s.

  • Hold the Power Button to Stalk nearby Survivors.

  • When the Stalk meter is full, automatically enter Pursuer Mode. Stalker Mode becomes unavailable.

  • Note: No longer decreases lunge range.

Pursuer Mode (Previously Evil Within II)

  • The Shape has a 24m Terror Radius and moves at 4.6m/s.

  • Lunge range, breaking speed, vault speed, and stun recovery speed are increased by 20%.

Evil Incarnate Mode (Previously Evil Within III)

  • When the Stalk meter is full, tap the Ability Button to activate Evil Incarnate Mode.

  • Evil Incarnate Mode lasts 40 seconds.

  • The Shape has a 40m Terror Radius and moves at 4.6m/s.

  • Vault speed is increased by 20%.

  • Unlocks a new special attack: Slaughtering Strike.

  • Unlocks the ability to kill Survivors who have reached the final hook stage. This cannot be used on Survivors with Endurance.

  • Note: Survivors are no longer Exposed.

  • Note: No longer increases lunge range.

Special Attack: Slaughtering Strike

  • Hold the Power Button to charge a lunge, then press the Attack Button to begin the attack.

  • Holding the Power Button longer extends the lunge's duration up to a maximum of 1.5 seconds.

  • Slaughtering Strike has a base speed of 6.9m/s.

  • Hits with Slaughtering Strike instantly down healthy Survivors.

  • Slaughtering Strike can break pallets and breakable walls.

  • Slaughtering Strike has a 6 second cooldown.

Stalking

  • The Stalk meter now takes 5 points to fill (was 3 for Tier 1, 6 for Tier 2).

  • Increased the movement speed multiplier when Stalking a Survivor to 60% (was 20%).

  • Stalk rate is decreased by 25% while moving.

  • When the Stalk meter is not full, after 20 seconds of not Stalking, Stalk progress decays to 50%.

  • Decreased the maximum Stalking range to 32m (was 40m).

  • Note: Survivors no longer have a limited amount of Stalk points.

  • Note: Stalk rate is no longer affected by distance.

The Shape's Add-Ons

  • Tacky Earrings:

    • Increases movement speed while Stalking by 20% (was 10%).

  • Memorial Flower (Rework):

    • Increases movement speed in Stalker Mode to 4.4m/s.

  • Boyfriend's Memo (Rework):

    • Increases maximum Stalk range by 8 meters.

  • Blond Hair (Rework):

    • Scratch marks and pools of blood last 100% longer while in Stalker Mode.

  • Reflective Fragment (Rework):

    • Slaughtering Strike only deals a single health state of damage. Hitting a Survivor with Slaughtering Strike adds 20 seconds to Evil Incarnate's duration.

    • Changed rarity to Very Rare.

  • Jewelry (Rework):

    • Increases Stalk rate when Stalking stationary Survivors by 10%.

  • Hair Brush (Rework):

    • When Evil Incarnate is activated, the next pallet you break is destroyed 50% faster.

  • Glass Fragment (Rework):

    • Increases the movement speed of Slaughtering Strike by 5%. Decreases the charge speed of Slaughtering Strike by 10%.

  • Dead Rabbit:

    • Decreases Terror Radius in Pursuer Mode by 25%. Increases Terror Radius in Evil Incarnate by 25%.

  • Mirror Shard (Rework):

    • Increases the base duration of Slaughtering Strike by 0.25 seconds. Decreases the charge speed of Slaughtering Strike by 25%.

  • Jewelry Box (Rework):

    • Decreases Stalk range by 16 meters. Increases Stalk rate by 30%.

  • J. Myers Memorial (Rework):

    • While Evil Incarnate is active, your pickup and hook speeds are increased by 40%.

  • Hair Bow:

    • Increases the duration of Evil Incarnate by 20 seconds (was 30). Decreases Stalk rate by 20%.

  • Vanity Mirror (Rework):

    • When Evil Incarnate ends, you see the auras of all Survivors for 4 seconds.

  • Tombstone Piece (Rework):

    • When Evil Incarnate is activated, you become Undetectable for 20 seconds.

  • Lock of Hair (Rework):

    • While Evil Incarnate is active, hold the Ability Button to end it prematurely and retain 50% of the remaining duration as Stalk progress.

  • Scratched Mirror:

    • Changed rarity to Visceral.

  • Judith's Tombstone (Rework):

    • Hooking a Survivor during Evil Incarnate refreshes its duration. Limits the duration of Evil Incarnate to 40 seconds.

  • Fragrant Tuft of Hair (Rework):

    • Survivors become Exposed while Evil Incarnate is active. Your lunge range is increased by 50% while in Evil Incarnate Mode. You can no longer use Slaughtering Strike.

    • Changed rarity to Uncommon.

    • Dev note: This add-on makes The Shape's power work similarly to how it used to. We've made it more common so those who prefer the original power can keep a steady supply.

Killer Updates

The Unknown

  • Increased Weakened duration increase upon injuring a healthy Survivor with UVX projectile to 8 seconds (was 6 seconds).

  • Reduced movement speed recovery time after teleporting to 1.3 seconds (was 1.4 seconds).

  • Increased The Unknown's vertical camera axis to allow higher aim elevation with the UVX Projectile.

The Unknown's Add-Ons

  • Rabbit's Foot:

    • Afflicts the Hemorrhage status effect to Survivors injured by UVX for 45 seconds (was 30 seconds).

  • Blurry Photo:

    • After Teleporting, regain full movement speed 7% faster (was 15%).

  • Last Known Recording:

    • Reduces the Hallucinations’ aura range visible to Survivors by 35% (was 25%).

  • Slashed Backpack:

    • Destroying a Hallucination with UVX decreases the time until the next Hallucination spawns by 65% (was 75%). The extra time should allow for more precise placement.

  • Vanishing Box:

    • Increases Hallucination spawn time by 120% (was 80%).

  • Hypnotist’s Watch:

    • Inflicts the Exhausted status effect for 15 seconds (was 10 seconds).

  • Serum Vial:

    • Inflicts the Exhausted status effect for 15 seconds (was 10 seconds).

The Dark Lord

  • Vampire Form:

    • Reduced the cooldown of Hellfire to 9.5 seconds (was 10 seconds).

    • Increased the number of Hellfire pillars to 8 (was 7).

    • Reduced Hellfire charge movement speed to 3.68m/s (was 3.8m/s).

    • Increased movement speed recovery time after activating Hellfire to 2.35 seconds (was 2.25 seconds).

  • Wolf Form:

    • Increased Pounce Attack charge time to 0.9 seconds (was 0.85 seconds).

    • Increased Scent Orb spawn time to 6 seconds (was 5 seconds).

  • Bat Form:

    • Increased Bat Form flying movement friction to reduce sliding motion to 2.2 (was 1.6).

The Dark Lord's Add-Ons

  • Ruby Circlet:

    • Reduces the cooldown of Hellfire by 5% (was 10%).

  • Clock Tower Gear:

    • Reduces the cooldown of Shapeshift by 5% (was 10%).

  • Traveler's Hat:

    • Increases Shapeshift speed by 5% (was 10%).

  • Moonstone Necklace:

    • Reduces the size of the Terror Radius in Vampire and Wolf Forms by 8 meters (was 4 meters).

  • Blood-Filled Goblet:

    • Increases the duration of Scent Orbs by 60% (was 50%).

  • White Wolf Medallion:

    • Increases Killer Instinct duration by 1 second while in Wolf Form after Survivors complete rushed actions (was 0.8 seconds).

  • Killer Doll:

    • Increases the cooldown reduction of Pounce Attacks from Scent Orbs by 30% (was 50%).

  • Force of Echo:

    • Increases the spawn rate of Scent Orbs by 10% (was 17%).

  • Medusa's Hair:

    • Survivors within 8 meters (was 12 meters) of your teleport destination suffer from an 8% Hindered status effect for 4 seconds (was 3 seconds).

  • Warg's Fang:

    • Reveals the auras of all Survivors whose Scent Orbs you have collected for 5 seconds (was 4 seconds).

  • Lapis Lazuli:

    • After teleporting to a window, it is blocked for 8 seconds (was 15 seconds).

  • Ring of Vlad:

    • Hellfire pillar reduction downside removed (was reduced by 1 pillar).

The Clown

  • Increased the time it takes for Afterpiece Antidote clouds to activate to 1.6 seconds (was 1).

  • Increased the duration of the Hindered effect after leaving an Afterpiece Tonic cloud to 1.6 seconds (was 1).

The Ghoul

  • When grabbing a Survivor on the other side of a vault with Kagune Leap, the Survivor is released at the start of the vault instead of the end.

The Oni

  • Increased the number of Blood Orbs that spawn when hooking a Survivor to 5 (was 2).

Survivor Perk Updates

  • Clairvoyance:

    • Increased aura reading duration to 10/11/12 seconds (was 8/9/10 seconds).

  • Friendly Competition:

    • Increased the bonus repair progress speed duration to 100/110/120 seconds (was 45/60/75 seconds).

  • Hope:

    • Decreased the Haste status effect gained when the Exit Gates are powered to 3/4/5% (was 5/6/7%).

  • No Mither:

    • Increased the volume reduction for grunts of pain to 100% across all tiers (was 25/50/75%).

  • Off the Record:

    • Removed the Endurance status effect.

    • Removed the stipulation that it disables once Exit Gates are powered.

    • Added a new effect: While active, you do not leave scratch marks while sprinting.

  • Leader:

    • Increased action speed bonus value to 20/25/30% (was 15/20/25%).

    • Increased action speed bonus range to 10 meters (was 8 meters).

    • Updated perk description to simplify linger effect.

  • Lucky Star:

    • Decreased cooldown to 35/30/25 seconds (was 40/35/30 seconds).

  • Pharmacy:

    • Unlocking chests is 75/100/125% faster (was 70/85/100%).

    • The hearing distance for noises from unlocking chests is reduced by 12 meters (was 16 meters).

    • Guarantees an Emergency Med-Kit upon completing the interaction.

  • Plot Twist:

    • Added a new effect: Increases recovery speed by 25% when used.

  • Poised:

    • Increased Killer aura reveal duration when repairing a generator for the first time to 8 seconds (was 6 seconds).

    • Increased time where you leave no scratch marks after a generator is completed to 20/25/30 seconds (was 10/12/14 seconds).

  • Quick Gambit:

    • Decreased the cooldown when losing a health state to 40 seconds (was 60 seconds).

  • Tenacity:

    • Added a new effect: Prevents your aura from being read while in the Dying State.

    • Decreased crawling speed bonus to 15/20/25% (was 30/40/50%).

  • Vigil:

    • Survivors can now only benefit from one Vigil perk's effect at a time (previously stacked with other versions of itself).

Killer Perk Updates

  • All-Shaking Thunder:

    • Increased lunge attack distance increase duration to 15/20/25 seconds (was 8/12/16 seconds).

  • A Nurse's Calling:

    • Increased range to 28/30/32m (was 20/24/28). No longer affects Survivors who are in the Dying State.

  • Dark Arrogance:

    • Decreased the blind and pallet stun duration increase to 15% (was 25%).

  • Dead Man's Switch:

    • Decreased generator blocking duration to 25/30/35 seconds (was 40/45/50 seconds).

  • Deerstalker (Rework):

    • When a Survivor sees your aura, you see their aura. Every 40/35/30 seconds, reveal your aura to the Survivor with the lowest chase time for 3 seconds.

  • Hex: Ruin:

    • Increased the generator regression to 100/125/150% (was 50/75/100%).

  • Leverage:

    • Decreased healing speed reduction value to 20/25/30% (was 30/40/50%).

    • Increased healing speed reduction duration to 60 seconds (was 30 seconds).

  • Monitor and Abuse:

    • While in a chase, your Terror Radius is now increased by 5/10/15% (was 6/7/8 meters).

    • Otherwise, your Terror Radius is now decreased by 15/20/25% (was 6/7/8 meters).

  • Oppression:

    • Increased random generator selection to 4 (was 3).

    • Decreased cooldown to 45/40/35 seconds (was 60/50/40 seconds).

  • Septic Touch:

    • Increased the linger duration of the Blindness and Exhausted status effects to 20/25/30 seconds (was 6/8/10 seconds).

  • Ultimate Weapon:

    • Increased range when opening a locker to 40 meters (was 32 meters).

    • Reduced cooldown to 55/50/45 seconds (was 80/70/60 seconds).

Bug Fixes

Audio

  • Fixed an issue where the Pharmacy perk would remove chest SFX.

  • Fixed an issue where The Dark Lord's Wolf Form would be silent.

  • Fixed an issue where The Twins' chase music was missing for survivors when chased by Victor.

  • Fixed an issue where The Twins' chase music would not stop when switching from Victor to Charlotte in a chase.

  • Fixed an issue where The Good Guy's Trial win voiceover would trigger every time a Survivor died.

  • Fixed an issue where some of The Lich's voiceover lines would not play.

  • Fixed an issue where some French voiceover sounds for Lara Croft were too long.

  • Fixed an issue where The Houndmaster was missing some voiceover lines.

  • Fixed an issue where certain Survivors would not play voiceover related to crows when surrounded by AFK crows.

  • Fixed an issue where Rick Grimes' screams couldn't be heard from far enough away.

  • Fixed an issue where The Nemesis's Zombies' attacks could be heard across the entire map.

  • Fixed an issue where some Survivors' "Trial start" voiceover lines would not trigger when playing against certain Killers.

  • Fixed an issue where no SFX would play when unlocking a hatch with a key.

  • Fixed an issue where idle crows would not play any sound effects.

Bots Improvements

  • Fixed an issue where bots were unable to move when a player disconnected in specific locations.

  • Fixed multiple issues where bots would vault at undesired times.

  • Survivor bots will now crawl toward pallets instead of toward other Survivors.

  • Fixed bot navigation issues around the bus on the Gas Heaven map.

  • Fixed multiple issues preventing Survivor bots from correctly unhooking.

  • Fixed multiple issues preventing Killer bots from correctly picking up Survivors.

Characters

  • Fixed an issue where certain VFX wouldn't play when switching between cosmetics.

  • Fixed an issue where The Trapper's "Iridescent Stone" add-on would not arm the last trap.

  • Fixed an issue where generators would not be highlighted white for The Knight when ordering a guard to break them.

  • Fixed an issue where certain Killer power icons would not become transparent during cooldown.

  • Fixed an issue where dying Survivors would be missing animations and movement from other players' perspectives after being discovered by The Knight's Carnifex.

  • Fixed an issue where status effects belonging to The Twins' Charlotte would be displayed while controlling Victor.

  • Fixed an issue where The Knight's Guard would not de-spawn when a Survivor picked up the Standard.

  • Fixed an issue where certain Nightfall VFX would not display from the Spectator POV when watching The Dredge.

  • Fixed an issue where The Nemesis' Tentacle Strike could hit Survivors crouching behind windows.

  • Fixed an issue where The Knight's Guards would struggle to navigate between tables and chairs in the Freddy Fazbear's Pizza map.

  • Fixed an issue where The Hillbilly could completely turn around when breaking a door while using the LoPro Chains add-on.

  • Fixed an issue where The Animatronic would slide toward the hook from another Survivor's perspective when hooking a Survivor.

  • Fixed an issue where The Knight's Jailer would have a delay before beginning to chase a Survivor.

  • Fixed an issue where The Animatronic's Fire Axe would disappear from a Survivor upon entering and leaving a locker.

  • Fixed an issue where Security Doors would not be highlighted in yellow if The Animatronic entered one while a Survivor was teleporting.

  • Fixed an issue where The Lich would display unselected spells after quickly choosing several.

  • Fixed an issue where smoke color would display incorrectly in the Spectator's HUD when watching The Clown.

  • Fixed an issue where The Lich's Dispelling Sphere could become stuck on his model.

  • Fixed an issue where The Knight's Guards would take a longer-than-intended path when a Survivor vaulted.

  • Fixed an issue where Broken Keys obtained from The Lich's Treasure Chests would not work.

  • Fixed an issue where The Executioner's Punishment of the Damned trail VFX would appear off-centered.

  • Fixed an issue where Survivors afflicted with The Animatronic's Fire Axe could not unhook other Survivors.

  • Fixed an issue where The Unknown's lobby animation was missing.

  • Fixed an issue where some of The Knight's Guards' animations would not trigger properly.

  • Fixed an issue where The Clown's left arm would wiggle while moving and holding a bottle.

  • Fixed an issue where The Clown's Afterpiece Antidote and Tonic clouds would not properly go inside shack doorways.

  • Fixed an issue where the beginning of The Animatronic's Mori would not play properly.

  • Fixed an issue where The Pig's Reverse Bear Trap would not trigger correctly when using portals in the Forgotten Ruins map.

  • Fixed an issue where The Ghoul could anchor himself during a Kagune Leap, allowing him to move abnormally fast.

Environment/Maps

  • Fixed an issue in the Badham Preschool map where players could not drop through a hole.

  • Fixed an issue in The Underground Complex map where invisible collisions blocked the navigation of players.

  • Fixed an issue in the Wreckers Yard map where the vault in the crane was not working.

  • Fixed an issue in the Red Forest Realm where an invisible collision blocked the navigation of the players.

  • Fixed an issue in the Grim Pantry map where a collision blocked the navigation of players.

  • Fixed an issue in the Ironworks of Misery map where players could not vault a window.

  • Fixed an issue in the Toba Landing map where projectiles would hit an invisible collision near the fence.

  • Fixed an issue in the Nostromo Wreckage map where player navigation could be blocked.

Perks

  • Fixed an issue where Knock Out would remain inactive after dropping a Fragile Pallet.

  • Fixed an issue where the first wiggle skill check after being grabbed off a generator by a Killer with Unnerving Presence would be smaller than intended.

  • Fixed an issue where Finesse would not go on cooldown if a vaulted pallet was destroyed by a Killer's power.

  • Fixed an issue where Survivor auras were not revealed to the Killer when Blood Warden was equipped.

  • Fixed an issue where leaving a locker with Head On could be blocked by another Survivor.

  • Fixed an issue where players could get stuck when using Plot Twist at the same time they were grabbed by The Animatronic.

  • Fixed an issue where Inner Strength would deactivate early if the Survivor exited a locker before the heal was triggered.

Platforms

  • Fixed an issue where input settings were incorrectly applied to newly created accounts.

  • Fixed an issue where voiceovers would play in English instead of Console Language when available.

  • Fixed an issue where haptic feedback was missing for some of The Shape's actions when using a PS5 controller.

UI

  • Fixed an issue where the "Lisa Garland" outfit was missing an earring in her in-game portrait.

  • Fixed an issue where the fire wings would not show up on The Wraith's "Phantom of Vengeance" outfit in the Store icons.

  • Fixed an issue where quest tooltips would still show their prerequisite quest needs despite being already unlocked.

  • Fixed an issue where declining a party join request would not send a confirmation popup to the requesting player.

  • Fixed an issue where the matchmaking popup would display the wrong text.

  • Improved animated smoke shader on tooltips.

  • Fixed an issue where some quests' progression popups would be missing after a disconnection.

  • Fixed an issue where the Killer power in the HUD would display an incorrect charge while spectating.

  • Fixed an issue where the Shareable Perk and Prestige tooltips would not trigger correctly after a character is Prestiged in the Bloodweb.

  • Fixed an issue where the player's name could disappear in the Custom Game lobby after switching from Killer to Survivor.

  • Fixed an issue where the player's name could overlap with the Perk Preview in the lobby. 

Miscellaneous

  • Fixed an issue where the game could softlock on the Tally Screen.

  • Fixed an issue where spamming the ready button could result in a connection error message.

  • Fixed an issue where the Fragile Pallet animation would not transition from the downed to upright position.

  • Fixed an issue where Fog Vial VFX would display incorrectly when falling after use.

  • Fixed an issue where some users could not unlock the "Lost All Hope" achievement / trophy.

  • Fixed an issue where some users could not unlock the "Complete the Evolution" achievement / trophy.

  • Fixed an issue where the Shrill Whistle Key add-on did not reduce the item's channel time.

Changes from PTB

New Killer: The Krasue

NEW KILLER POWER:

  • Intestinal Whip will now ignore obstructions for 0.6 seconds.

  • Shortened the wind-up of Intestinal Whip to 0.2 seconds (was 0.35).

  • Increased Intestinal Whip turn-rate to 220 (was 150).

  • Decreased the initial number of Glowing Fungus to 4 (was 6) and maximum number to 8 (was 10).

  • Decreased Corporeal Weave time to shift from Head Form to Body Form to 2.2 seconds (was 2.6).

  • Increased vault time while in Head Form to 1.7 seconds (was 1.5)

  • Increased the initial number of Headlong Flight charges to 12 (was 10).

  • Added collision with Survivors during Headlong Flight.

  • Added the ability to vault during Headlong Flight at the cost of ending the action.

  • Added input buffering on Head Form abilities.

NEW KILLER ADD-ONS:

  • First Libretto:

    • Increased Headlong Flight's consumption rate to 30% (was 20).

  • Wriggling Parasite:

    • Increased the growth rate to Leeched II to 16% (was 10).

    • Removed the cleansing rate increase.

  • Crumpled Sheet Music:

    • Increased the number of charges gained to 12 (was 10).

  • Chicken Head:

    • Now spawns 2 additional Glowing Fungus at the start of the match.

  • Framed Newspaper

    • Decreased the number of charges gained to 6 (was 10) and the recharge rate to 15% (was 25).

  • Rotten Swine:

    • Increased the breaking and damaging speed to 15% (was 10).

  • Mysterious Elixir:

    • Windows will also be blocked if you vault in Body Form.

NEW KILLER PERKS:

  • Wandering Eye

    • Increased range of aura-reveal to 20/20/20 meters (from 16/16/16).

New Survivor - Vee Boonyasak

NEW SURVIVOR PERKS:

  • Road Life

    • Lowered tokens needed for healing speed effect to 6/5/4 (from 8/7/6).

    • Lowered tokens lost on missed skill checks to 1/1/1 (from 2/2/2).

FEATURES

Tunneling Reduction Update

  • Postponed these changes until a later update to allow for further testing.

  • Reverted the perk changes associated with this update. Notably:

    • Babysitter

    • Barbecue and Chili

    • Borrowed Time

    • Eruption

    • Pop Goes the Weasel

    • Scourge Hook: Pain Resonance

Slugging Reduction Update

  • Postponed these changes until a later update to allow for further testing.

    • Dev note: We've heard your feedback and will be making changes to this feature before it goes live. You can expect it to reappear with adjustments in a future PTB.

KILLER UPDATES

The Shape Rework

  • Increased movement speed while activating Evil Incarnate to 3.45m/s (was 2.3m/s).

  • Increased minimum movement speed while charging Slaughtering Strike to 3.22m/s (was 2.3m/s).

  • Decreased base duration of Slaughtering Strike to 0.5 seconds (was 0.875 seconds).

  • Decreased maximum bonus duration of Slaughtering Strike to 1 second (was 1.125 seconds).

  • Increased the lunge duration, breaking speed, and stun recovery bonuses in Pursuer Mode to 20% (was 10%).

  • Increased the vault speed bonus in Pursuer Mode and Evil Incarnate Mode to 20% (was 15%).

The Shape's Add-Ons

  • Glass Fragment:

    • Decreased the charge speed penalty to 10% (was 25%).

  • Fragrant Tuft of Hair:

    • Decreased rarity to Uncommon (was Visceral).

  • Reflective Fragment:

    • Increased rarity to Very Rare (was Uncommon).

  • Scratched Mirror:

    • Increased rarity to Visceral (was Very Rare).

The Dark Lord's Add-Ons

  • Medusa's Hair:

    • Increased the duration of the Hindered status effect to 4 seconds (was 2 seconds).

Bug Fixes

Miscellaneous

  • Fixed an issue where voiceovers for Vee Boonyasak would not playing in some situation.

  • Fixed an issue where Septic Touch could apply Exhausted outside the Terror Radius.

  • Fixed an issue where Hex: The Third Seal triggered whenever losing any health state instead of just basic or special attack hits.

  • Fixed an issue where The Animatronic's Fire Axe would appear on the ground during the "Remove Axe" interaction.

  • Fixed an issue where the Hindered status effect stacked when repeatedly failing to hack one of Skull Merchant's drones.

  • Fixed an issue where the Clairvoyance perk icon would light up briefly when the charge was used completely.

  • Fixed an issue where chase and other sound effects would not trigger when hitting an idle Survivor.

  • Fixed an issue where The Ghoul could be launched far away from a Survivor after performing a second Kagune Leap.

  • Fixed an issue where The Twins' Victor's attack would not affect unhooked Survivors.

  • Fixed an issue where Survivors would get a speed boost if they entered the Dying State while Conviction was active.

  • Fixed an issue where The Artist's crows would spin when viewed from the Survivor's POV.

  • Fixed an issue where the Cursed status effect would not appear when Survivors were Cursed by any Hex perk.

  • Fixed an issue where The Shape could not move the camera during Slaughtering Strike when using a controller.

  • Fixed an issue where the ONE-TWO-THREE-FOUR perk would stack with other Survivors using the same perk.

The Krasue

  • Fixed an issue where the stunned sound effects would not play correctly for The Krasue while in Head Form.

  • Fixed an issue where the wrong vault animation could play when The Krasue vaulted after switching to Head Mode.

  • Fixed an issue where The Krasue's Killer power icon charges would briefly flicker when using her powers.

  • Fixed an issue where a blood splatter would appear on-screen when The Krasue searched a locker.

  • Fixed an issue where The Krasue's tentacle would clip through the Survivor's back during her Mori.

  • Fixed an issue where The Krasue could be blinded by a flashlight despite looking up or down.

  • Fixed an issue where the Survivor's hands remained closed when performing interactions after previously holding a Glowing Fungus.

  • Fixed an issue where The Krasue's impact sound effects were missing when performing an Intestinal Whip on objects.

  • Fixed an issue where the vault interaction was present and usable while The Krasue was using Headlong Flight.

  • Fixed an issue where the Leeched tentacles remained visible while dying on the hook.

  • Fixed an issue where The Krasue's Framed Newspaper add-on increased Headlong Flight recharge rate by 50%.

  • Fixed an issue where only 1 Survivor aura was revealed per Glowing Fungus when using The Krasue's Shredded Gown add-on.

  • Fixed an issue where The Krasue's Wriggling Parasite add-on had no effect.

  • Fixed an issue where The Krasue could not move the camera during the Intestinal Whip attack when using a controller.

  • Fixed an issue where the timing of The Krasue's Mori was off when starting the Mori while in Head Mode.

  • Fixed an issue where The Krasue's intestines were missing during and after the Mori when started while in Head Mode.

  • Fixed an issue where The Krasue could vault windows faster than normal in Head Mode.

  • Fixed an issue where The Krasue's Intestinal Whip would not trigger properly when moving forward.

  • Fixed an issue where Survivors could push The Krasue when eating a Glowing Mushroom.

  • Fixed an issue in the Decimated Borgo Realm where The Krasue's camera would clip through trees.

  • Fixed an issue where The Krasue's Split Sidestep score event was rewarded without meeting the conditions.

  • Fixed an issue where The Krasue could not vault over a pallet when a Survivor was using Any Means Necessary.

  • Fixed an issue where The Krasue could vault at locations being used by Survivors.

Known Issues

  • The in-game trailer for Sinister Grace is louder than anticipated and the audio will be reduced in a future update.

Changed files in this update

Windows Dead by Daylight Content Depot 381211
