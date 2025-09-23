New Content
New Killer - The Krasue
KILLER POWER: UNBODIED FLESH
The Krasue detaches from its body, emerging as a floating head with a trail of organs drifting behind it.
SPECIAL ABILITY: CORPOREAL WEAVE
Press Ability Button 1 to shift between Body and Head Form.
Body Form has a 32 meter Terror Radius.
Head Form has a 40 meter Terror Radius. It is slightly faster but cannot break pallets and is not granted the Bloodlust status effect.
KILLER EFFECT: LEECHED
Hitting a Survivor with Intestinal Whip and Regurgitate adds to their Leech Meter. When the meter is filled, the Survivor is afflicted with Leeched I.
Leeched I: The Leech Meter automatically fills over time, up to Leeched II.
Leeched II: The Survivor is afflicted with Broken. If healthy, they become injured.
SPECIAL ABILITY: INTESTINAL WHIP
In Head Form, press the Attack Button to lash out with your internal organs.
Survivors afflicted with Leeched can be damaged by Intestinal Whip.
Intestinal Whip partially fills a Survivor’s Leech Meter, up to Leech I.
SPECIAL ABILITY: REGURGITATE
In Body Form, press and hold the Power Button to charge Regurgitate. When charged, tap the Attack Button to spew a Leeching Gland.
Leeching Gland completely fills a Survivor’s Leech Meter, up to Leech I.
SPECIAL ABILITY: HEADLONG FLIGHT
In Head Form, press and hold the Power Button to speed through the air.
SPECIAL ITEM: GLOWING FUNGUS
Survivors can eat Glowing Fungus to decrease the Leech Meter over time. Being hit ends the effect.
NEW KILLER PERKS:
Ravenous
Whenever you hook a Survivor for the first time, gain 1 token, up to 4.
When you have 4 tokens, all Survivors scream and gain Exposed for 40/50/60 seconds.
Wandering Eye
Whenever you start chasing a Survivor, reveal the auras of all other injured Survivors within 20/20/20 meters for 5/5/5 seconds.
This perk has a 40/35/30-second cooldown.
Hex: Overture of Doom
Spawns a Hex Totem that curses the farthest generator and reveals its aura to you in yellow.
When a Survivor repairs the cursed generator for 5/5/5 seconds, you gain Undetectable and your Terror Radius is applied to the generator for 20/25/30 seconds.
When the cursed generator is repaired, the next farthest generator is cursed.
New Survivor - Vee Boonyasak
NEW SURVIVOR PERKS:
Road Life
While injured, not Broken and repairing a generator, gain 1/1/1 token for each regular great skill check success.
When you have 6/5/4 tokens, spend all tokens and gain 100%/100%/100% healing speed until you stop healing.
Lose 1/1/1 token when you fail a regular skill check.
ONE-TWO-THREE-FOUR!
Press Ability button 2 while standing and idle to enter the "performance" interaction that lasts up to 15/15/15 seconds and empowers Survivors within 16/16/16 meters. You will get continuous skill checks during the performance. The effect lasts for 90/90/90 seconds if the performance is completed.
Increases the odds of getting healing and repair skill checks by 20/20/20%.
When the ability is cancelled or the performance completes, it goes on cooldown for 110/100/90 seconds.
Ghost Notes
While you have Exhausted, your scratch marks disappear 50/50/50% faster.
You recover 5/7.5/10% faster from Exhausted.
Features
Quality of Life Improvements
The Match Details screen now displays the items and add-ons equipped (for Survivors), and the Killer power icon and add-ons equipped (for Killers). This is visible only for the player that has them equipped.
As with perks, players can hover over these icons to display their tooltips.
Recovery while in the Dying State is now automatic and no longer requires a button to be held. When full self-recovery is available, tap the Interact Button to pick yourself up.
Added a new scenario to the Abandon option: After recovering or being healed from the Dying State twice, the option to Abandon becomes available the next time you are downed.
Pallet Density Quality of Life Update
Updated various Realms to adjust the quantity and distribution of pallets, reducing the presence of "dead zones".
Affected Realms: The MacMillan Estate, Autohaven Wreckers, Coldwind Farm, Crotus Prenn Asylum, Haddonfield, Backwater Swamp, Red Forest, Yamaoka Estate, Ormond, The Decimated Borgo
Updated all Realms to draw from the same pool of available maze tile layouts.
Menu Updates
Updated the Tomes and Archives menus to offer an improved lore experience:
Tomes are now displayed with the most recent Tome at the top of the list
Added VFX to distinguish the most recent Tome
New lore content is delivered regularly without players needing to complete Archives quests
Content Updates
Killer Rework - The Shape
Summary
The Shape now has three modes: Stalker, Pursuer, and Evil Incarnate.
The Shape can swap between Stalker & Pursuer Modes without needing to Stalk.
The Shape must Stalk Survivors to unlock Evil Incarnate Mode.
While Evil Incarnate mode is active, The Shape has a new special attack: Slaughtering Strike.
Updated most add-ons.
Stalker Mode (Previously Evil Within I)
The Shape is Undetectable and moves at 4.2m/s.
Hold the Power Button to Stalk nearby Survivors.
When the Stalk meter is full, automatically enter Pursuer Mode. Stalker Mode becomes unavailable.
Note: No longer decreases lunge range.
Pursuer Mode (Previously Evil Within II)
The Shape has a 24m Terror Radius and moves at 4.6m/s.
Lunge range, breaking speed, vault speed, and stun recovery speed are increased by 20%.
Evil Incarnate Mode (Previously Evil Within III)
When the Stalk meter is full, tap the Ability Button to activate Evil Incarnate Mode.
Evil Incarnate Mode lasts 40 seconds.
The Shape has a 40m Terror Radius and moves at 4.6m/s.
Vault speed is increased by 20%.
Unlocks a new special attack: Slaughtering Strike.
Unlocks the ability to kill Survivors who have reached the final hook stage. This cannot be used on Survivors with Endurance.
Note: Survivors are no longer Exposed.
Note: No longer increases lunge range.
Special Attack: Slaughtering Strike
Hold the Power Button to charge a lunge, then press the Attack Button to begin the attack.
Holding the Power Button longer extends the lunge's duration up to a maximum of 1.5 seconds.
Slaughtering Strike has a base speed of 6.9m/s.
Hits with Slaughtering Strike instantly down healthy Survivors.
Slaughtering Strike can break pallets and breakable walls.
Slaughtering Strike has a 6 second cooldown.
Stalking
The Stalk meter now takes 5 points to fill (was 3 for Tier 1, 6 for Tier 2).
Increased the movement speed multiplier when Stalking a Survivor to 60% (was 20%).
Stalk rate is decreased by 25% while moving.
When the Stalk meter is not full, after 20 seconds of not Stalking, Stalk progress decays to 50%.
Decreased the maximum Stalking range to 32m (was 40m).
Note: Survivors no longer have a limited amount of Stalk points.
Note: Stalk rate is no longer affected by distance.
The Shape's Add-Ons
Tacky Earrings:
Increases movement speed while Stalking by 20% (was 10%).
Memorial Flower (Rework):
Increases movement speed in Stalker Mode to 4.4m/s.
Boyfriend's Memo (Rework):
Increases maximum Stalk range by 8 meters.
Blond Hair (Rework):
Scratch marks and pools of blood last 100% longer while in Stalker Mode.
Reflective Fragment (Rework):
Slaughtering Strike only deals a single health state of damage. Hitting a Survivor with Slaughtering Strike adds 20 seconds to Evil Incarnate's duration.
Changed rarity to Very Rare.
Jewelry (Rework):
Increases Stalk rate when Stalking stationary Survivors by 10%.
Hair Brush (Rework):
When Evil Incarnate is activated, the next pallet you break is destroyed 50% faster.
Glass Fragment (Rework):
Increases the movement speed of Slaughtering Strike by 5%. Decreases the charge speed of Slaughtering Strike by 10%.
Dead Rabbit:
Decreases Terror Radius in Pursuer Mode by 25%. Increases Terror Radius in Evil Incarnate by 25%.
Mirror Shard (Rework):
Increases the base duration of Slaughtering Strike by 0.25 seconds. Decreases the charge speed of Slaughtering Strike by 25%.
Jewelry Box (Rework):
Decreases Stalk range by 16 meters. Increases Stalk rate by 30%.
J. Myers Memorial (Rework):
While Evil Incarnate is active, your pickup and hook speeds are increased by 40%.
Hair Bow:
Increases the duration of Evil Incarnate by 20 seconds (was 30). Decreases Stalk rate by 20%.
Vanity Mirror (Rework):
When Evil Incarnate ends, you see the auras of all Survivors for 4 seconds.
Tombstone Piece (Rework):
When Evil Incarnate is activated, you become Undetectable for 20 seconds.
Lock of Hair (Rework):
While Evil Incarnate is active, hold the Ability Button to end it prematurely and retain 50% of the remaining duration as Stalk progress.
Scratched Mirror:
Changed rarity to Visceral.
Judith's Tombstone (Rework):
Hooking a Survivor during Evil Incarnate refreshes its duration. Limits the duration of Evil Incarnate to 40 seconds.
Fragrant Tuft of Hair (Rework):
Survivors become Exposed while Evil Incarnate is active. Your lunge range is increased by 50% while in Evil Incarnate Mode. You can no longer use Slaughtering Strike.
Changed rarity to Uncommon.
Dev note: This add-on makes The Shape's power work similarly to how it used to. We've made it more common so those who prefer the original power can keep a steady supply.
Killer Updates
The Unknown
Increased Weakened duration increase upon injuring a healthy Survivor with UVX projectile to 8 seconds (was 6 seconds).
Reduced movement speed recovery time after teleporting to 1.3 seconds (was 1.4 seconds).
Increased The Unknown's vertical camera axis to allow higher aim elevation with the UVX Projectile.
The Unknown's Add-Ons
Rabbit's Foot:
Afflicts the Hemorrhage status effect to Survivors injured by UVX for 45 seconds (was 30 seconds).
Blurry Photo:
After Teleporting, regain full movement speed 7% faster (was 15%).
Last Known Recording:
Reduces the Hallucinations’ aura range visible to Survivors by 35% (was 25%).
Slashed Backpack:
Destroying a Hallucination with UVX decreases the time until the next Hallucination spawns by 65% (was 75%). The extra time should allow for more precise placement.
Vanishing Box:
Increases Hallucination spawn time by 120% (was 80%).
Hypnotist’s Watch:
Inflicts the Exhausted status effect for 15 seconds (was 10 seconds).
Serum Vial:
Inflicts the Exhausted status effect for 15 seconds (was 10 seconds).
The Dark Lord
Vampire Form:
Reduced the cooldown of Hellfire to 9.5 seconds (was 10 seconds).
Increased the number of Hellfire pillars to 8 (was 7).
Reduced Hellfire charge movement speed to 3.68m/s (was 3.8m/s).
Increased movement speed recovery time after activating Hellfire to 2.35 seconds (was 2.25 seconds).
Wolf Form:
Increased Pounce Attack charge time to 0.9 seconds (was 0.85 seconds).
Increased Scent Orb spawn time to 6 seconds (was 5 seconds).
Bat Form:
Increased Bat Form flying movement friction to reduce sliding motion to 2.2 (was 1.6).
The Dark Lord's Add-Ons
Ruby Circlet:
Reduces the cooldown of Hellfire by 5% (was 10%).
Clock Tower Gear:
Reduces the cooldown of Shapeshift by 5% (was 10%).
Traveler's Hat:
Increases Shapeshift speed by 5% (was 10%).
Moonstone Necklace:
Reduces the size of the Terror Radius in Vampire and Wolf Forms by 8 meters (was 4 meters).
Blood-Filled Goblet:
Increases the duration of Scent Orbs by 60% (was 50%).
White Wolf Medallion:
Increases Killer Instinct duration by 1 second while in Wolf Form after Survivors complete rushed actions (was 0.8 seconds).
Killer Doll:
Increases the cooldown reduction of Pounce Attacks from Scent Orbs by 30% (was 50%).
Force of Echo:
Increases the spawn rate of Scent Orbs by 10% (was 17%).
Medusa's Hair:
Survivors within 8 meters (was 12 meters) of your teleport destination suffer from an 8% Hindered status effect for 4 seconds (was 3 seconds).
Warg's Fang:
Reveals the auras of all Survivors whose Scent Orbs you have collected for 5 seconds (was 4 seconds).
Lapis Lazuli:
After teleporting to a window, it is blocked for 8 seconds (was 15 seconds).
Ring of Vlad:
Hellfire pillar reduction downside removed (was reduced by 1 pillar).
The Clown
Increased the time it takes for Afterpiece Antidote clouds to activate to 1.6 seconds (was 1).
Increased the duration of the Hindered effect after leaving an Afterpiece Tonic cloud to 1.6 seconds (was 1).
The Ghoul
When grabbing a Survivor on the other side of a vault with Kagune Leap, the Survivor is released at the start of the vault instead of the end.
The Oni
Increased the number of Blood Orbs that spawn when hooking a Survivor to 5 (was 2).
Survivor Perk Updates
Clairvoyance:
Increased aura reading duration to 10/11/12 seconds (was 8/9/10 seconds).
Friendly Competition:
Increased the bonus repair progress speed duration to 100/110/120 seconds (was 45/60/75 seconds).
Hope:
Decreased the Haste status effect gained when the Exit Gates are powered to 3/4/5% (was 5/6/7%).
No Mither:
Increased the volume reduction for grunts of pain to 100% across all tiers (was 25/50/75%).
Off the Record:
Removed the Endurance status effect.
Removed the stipulation that it disables once Exit Gates are powered.
Added a new effect: While active, you do not leave scratch marks while sprinting.
Leader:
Increased action speed bonus value to 20/25/30% (was 15/20/25%).
Increased action speed bonus range to 10 meters (was 8 meters).
Updated perk description to simplify linger effect.
Lucky Star:
Decreased cooldown to 35/30/25 seconds (was 40/35/30 seconds).
Pharmacy:
Unlocking chests is 75/100/125% faster (was 70/85/100%).
The hearing distance for noises from unlocking chests is reduced by 12 meters (was 16 meters).
Guarantees an Emergency Med-Kit upon completing the interaction.
Plot Twist:
Added a new effect: Increases recovery speed by 25% when used.
Poised:
Increased Killer aura reveal duration when repairing a generator for the first time to 8 seconds (was 6 seconds).
Increased time where you leave no scratch marks after a generator is completed to 20/25/30 seconds (was 10/12/14 seconds).
Quick Gambit:
Decreased the cooldown when losing a health state to 40 seconds (was 60 seconds).
Tenacity:
Added a new effect: Prevents your aura from being read while in the Dying State.
Decreased crawling speed bonus to 15/20/25% (was 30/40/50%).
Vigil:
Survivors can now only benefit from one Vigil perk's effect at a time (previously stacked with other versions of itself).
Killer Perk Updates
All-Shaking Thunder:
Increased lunge attack distance increase duration to 15/20/25 seconds (was 8/12/16 seconds).
A Nurse's Calling:
Increased range to 28/30/32m (was 20/24/28). No longer affects Survivors who are in the Dying State.
Dark Arrogance:
Decreased the blind and pallet stun duration increase to 15% (was 25%).
Dead Man's Switch:
Decreased generator blocking duration to 25/30/35 seconds (was 40/45/50 seconds).
Deerstalker (Rework):
When a Survivor sees your aura, you see their aura. Every 40/35/30 seconds, reveal your aura to the Survivor with the lowest chase time for 3 seconds.
Hex: Ruin:
Increased the generator regression to 100/125/150% (was 50/75/100%).
Leverage:
Decreased healing speed reduction value to 20/25/30% (was 30/40/50%).
Increased healing speed reduction duration to 60 seconds (was 30 seconds).
Monitor and Abuse:
While in a chase, your Terror Radius is now increased by 5/10/15% (was 6/7/8 meters).
Otherwise, your Terror Radius is now decreased by 15/20/25% (was 6/7/8 meters).
Oppression:
Increased random generator selection to 4 (was 3).
Decreased cooldown to 45/40/35 seconds (was 60/50/40 seconds).
Septic Touch:
Increased the linger duration of the Blindness and Exhausted status effects to 20/25/30 seconds (was 6/8/10 seconds).
Ultimate Weapon:
Increased range when opening a locker to 40 meters (was 32 meters).
Reduced cooldown to 55/50/45 seconds (was 80/70/60 seconds).
Bug Fixes
Audio
Fixed an issue where the Pharmacy perk would remove chest SFX.
Fixed an issue where The Dark Lord's Wolf Form would be silent.
Fixed an issue where The Twins' chase music was missing for survivors when chased by Victor.
Fixed an issue where The Twins' chase music would not stop when switching from Victor to Charlotte in a chase.
Fixed an issue where The Good Guy's Trial win voiceover would trigger every time a Survivor died.
Fixed an issue where some of The Lich's voiceover lines would not play.
Fixed an issue where some French voiceover sounds for Lara Croft were too long.
Fixed an issue where The Houndmaster was missing some voiceover lines.
Fixed an issue where certain Survivors would not play voiceover related to crows when surrounded by AFK crows.
Fixed an issue where Rick Grimes' screams couldn't be heard from far enough away.
Fixed an issue where The Nemesis's Zombies' attacks could be heard across the entire map.
Fixed an issue where some Survivors' "Trial start" voiceover lines would not trigger when playing against certain Killers.
Fixed an issue where no SFX would play when unlocking a hatch with a key.
Fixed an issue where idle crows would not play any sound effects.
Bots Improvements
Fixed an issue where bots were unable to move when a player disconnected in specific locations.
Fixed multiple issues where bots would vault at undesired times.
Survivor bots will now crawl toward pallets instead of toward other Survivors.
Fixed bot navigation issues around the bus on the Gas Heaven map.
Fixed multiple issues preventing Survivor bots from correctly unhooking.
Fixed multiple issues preventing Killer bots from correctly picking up Survivors.
Characters
Fixed an issue where certain VFX wouldn't play when switching between cosmetics.
Fixed an issue where The Trapper's "Iridescent Stone" add-on would not arm the last trap.
Fixed an issue where generators would not be highlighted white for The Knight when ordering a guard to break them.
Fixed an issue where certain Killer power icons would not become transparent during cooldown.
Fixed an issue where dying Survivors would be missing animations and movement from other players' perspectives after being discovered by The Knight's Carnifex.
Fixed an issue where status effects belonging to The Twins' Charlotte would be displayed while controlling Victor.
Fixed an issue where The Knight's Guard would not de-spawn when a Survivor picked up the Standard.
Fixed an issue where certain Nightfall VFX would not display from the Spectator POV when watching The Dredge.
Fixed an issue where The Nemesis' Tentacle Strike could hit Survivors crouching behind windows.
Fixed an issue where The Knight's Guards would struggle to navigate between tables and chairs in the Freddy Fazbear's Pizza map.
Fixed an issue where The Hillbilly could completely turn around when breaking a door while using the LoPro Chains add-on.
Fixed an issue where The Animatronic would slide toward the hook from another Survivor's perspective when hooking a Survivor.
Fixed an issue where The Knight's Jailer would have a delay before beginning to chase a Survivor.
Fixed an issue where The Animatronic's Fire Axe would disappear from a Survivor upon entering and leaving a locker.
Fixed an issue where Security Doors would not be highlighted in yellow if The Animatronic entered one while a Survivor was teleporting.
Fixed an issue where The Lich would display unselected spells after quickly choosing several.
Fixed an issue where smoke color would display incorrectly in the Spectator's HUD when watching The Clown.
Fixed an issue where The Lich's Dispelling Sphere could become stuck on his model.
Fixed an issue where The Knight's Guards would take a longer-than-intended path when a Survivor vaulted.
Fixed an issue where Broken Keys obtained from The Lich's Treasure Chests would not work.
Fixed an issue where The Executioner's Punishment of the Damned trail VFX would appear off-centered.
Fixed an issue where Survivors afflicted with The Animatronic's Fire Axe could not unhook other Survivors.
Fixed an issue where The Unknown's lobby animation was missing.
Fixed an issue where some of The Knight's Guards' animations would not trigger properly.
Fixed an issue where The Clown's left arm would wiggle while moving and holding a bottle.
Fixed an issue where The Clown's Afterpiece Antidote and Tonic clouds would not properly go inside shack doorways.
Fixed an issue where the beginning of The Animatronic's Mori would not play properly.
Fixed an issue where The Pig's Reverse Bear Trap would not trigger correctly when using portals in the Forgotten Ruins map.
Fixed an issue where The Ghoul could anchor himself during a Kagune Leap, allowing him to move abnormally fast.
Environment/Maps
Fixed an issue in the Badham Preschool map where players could not drop through a hole.
Fixed an issue in The Underground Complex map where invisible collisions blocked the navigation of players.
Fixed an issue in the Wreckers Yard map where the vault in the crane was not working.
Fixed an issue in the Red Forest Realm where an invisible collision blocked the navigation of the players.
Fixed an issue in the Grim Pantry map where a collision blocked the navigation of players.
Fixed an issue in the Ironworks of Misery map where players could not vault a window.
Fixed an issue in the Toba Landing map where projectiles would hit an invisible collision near the fence.
Fixed an issue in the Nostromo Wreckage map where player navigation could be blocked.
Perks
Fixed an issue where Knock Out would remain inactive after dropping a Fragile Pallet.
Fixed an issue where the first wiggle skill check after being grabbed off a generator by a Killer with Unnerving Presence would be smaller than intended.
Fixed an issue where Finesse would not go on cooldown if a vaulted pallet was destroyed by a Killer's power.
Fixed an issue where Survivor auras were not revealed to the Killer when Blood Warden was equipped.
Fixed an issue where leaving a locker with Head On could be blocked by another Survivor.
Fixed an issue where players could get stuck when using Plot Twist at the same time they were grabbed by The Animatronic.
Fixed an issue where Inner Strength would deactivate early if the Survivor exited a locker before the heal was triggered.
Platforms
Fixed an issue where input settings were incorrectly applied to newly created accounts.
Fixed an issue where voiceovers would play in English instead of Console Language when available.
Fixed an issue where haptic feedback was missing for some of The Shape's actions when using a PS5 controller.
UI
Fixed an issue where the "Lisa Garland" outfit was missing an earring in her in-game portrait.
Fixed an issue where the fire wings would not show up on The Wraith's "Phantom of Vengeance" outfit in the Store icons.
Fixed an issue where quest tooltips would still show their prerequisite quest needs despite being already unlocked.
Fixed an issue where declining a party join request would not send a confirmation popup to the requesting player.
Fixed an issue where the matchmaking popup would display the wrong text.
Improved animated smoke shader on tooltips.
Fixed an issue where some quests' progression popups would be missing after a disconnection.
Fixed an issue where the Killer power in the HUD would display an incorrect charge while spectating.
Fixed an issue where the Shareable Perk and Prestige tooltips would not trigger correctly after a character is Prestiged in the Bloodweb.
Fixed an issue where the player's name could disappear in the Custom Game lobby after switching from Killer to Survivor.
Fixed an issue where the player's name could overlap with the Perk Preview in the lobby.
Miscellaneous
Fixed an issue where the game could softlock on the Tally Screen.
Fixed an issue where spamming the ready button could result in a connection error message.
Fixed an issue where the Fragile Pallet animation would not transition from the downed to upright position.
Fixed an issue where Fog Vial VFX would display incorrectly when falling after use.
Fixed an issue where some users could not unlock the "Lost All Hope" achievement / trophy.
Fixed an issue where some users could not unlock the "Complete the Evolution" achievement / trophy.
Fixed an issue where the Shrill Whistle Key add-on did not reduce the item's channel time.
Changes from PTB
New Killer: The Krasue
NEW KILLER POWER:
Intestinal Whip will now ignore obstructions for 0.6 seconds.
Shortened the wind-up of Intestinal Whip to 0.2 seconds (was 0.35).
Increased Intestinal Whip turn-rate to 220 (was 150).
Decreased the initial number of Glowing Fungus to 4 (was 6) and maximum number to 8 (was 10).
Decreased Corporeal Weave time to shift from Head Form to Body Form to 2.2 seconds (was 2.6).
Increased vault time while in Head Form to 1.7 seconds (was 1.5)
Increased the initial number of Headlong Flight charges to 12 (was 10).
Added collision with Survivors during Headlong Flight.
Added the ability to vault during Headlong Flight at the cost of ending the action.
Added input buffering on Head Form abilities.
NEW KILLER ADD-ONS:
First Libretto:
Increased Headlong Flight's consumption rate to 30% (was 20).
Wriggling Parasite:
Increased the growth rate to Leeched II to 16% (was 10).
Removed the cleansing rate increase.
Crumpled Sheet Music:
Increased the number of charges gained to 12 (was 10).
Chicken Head:
Now spawns 2 additional Glowing Fungus at the start of the match.
Framed Newspaper
Decreased the number of charges gained to 6 (was 10) and the recharge rate to 15% (was 25).
Rotten Swine:
Increased the breaking and damaging speed to 15% (was 10).
Mysterious Elixir:
Windows will also be blocked if you vault in Body Form.
NEW KILLER PERKS:
Wandering Eye
Increased range of aura-reveal to 20/20/20 meters (from 16/16/16).
New Survivor - Vee Boonyasak
NEW SURVIVOR PERKS:
Road Life
Lowered tokens needed for healing speed effect to 6/5/4 (from 8/7/6).
Lowered tokens lost on missed skill checks to 1/1/1 (from 2/2/2).
FEATURES
Tunneling Reduction Update
Postponed these changes until a later update to allow for further testing.
Reverted the perk changes associated with this update. Notably:
Babysitter
Barbecue and Chili
Borrowed Time
Eruption
Pop Goes the Weasel
Scourge Hook: Pain Resonance
Slugging Reduction Update
Postponed these changes until a later update to allow for further testing.
Dev note: We've heard your feedback and will be making changes to this feature before it goes live. You can expect it to reappear with adjustments in a future PTB.
KILLER UPDATES
The Shape Rework
Increased movement speed while activating Evil Incarnate to 3.45m/s (was 2.3m/s).
Increased minimum movement speed while charging Slaughtering Strike to 3.22m/s (was 2.3m/s).
Decreased base duration of Slaughtering Strike to 0.5 seconds (was 0.875 seconds).
Decreased maximum bonus duration of Slaughtering Strike to 1 second (was 1.125 seconds).
Increased the lunge duration, breaking speed, and stun recovery bonuses in Pursuer Mode to 20% (was 10%).
Increased the vault speed bonus in Pursuer Mode and Evil Incarnate Mode to 20% (was 15%).
The Shape's Add-Ons
Glass Fragment:
Decreased the charge speed penalty to 10% (was 25%).
Fragrant Tuft of Hair:
Decreased rarity to Uncommon (was Visceral).
Reflective Fragment:
Increased rarity to Very Rare (was Uncommon).
Scratched Mirror:
Increased rarity to Visceral (was Very Rare).
The Dark Lord's Add-Ons
Medusa's Hair:
Increased the duration of the Hindered status effect to 4 seconds (was 2 seconds).
Bug Fixes
Miscellaneous
Fixed an issue where voiceovers for Vee Boonyasak would not playing in some situation.
Fixed an issue where Septic Touch could apply Exhausted outside the Terror Radius.
Fixed an issue where Hex: The Third Seal triggered whenever losing any health state instead of just basic or special attack hits.
Fixed an issue where The Animatronic's Fire Axe would appear on the ground during the "Remove Axe" interaction.
Fixed an issue where the Hindered status effect stacked when repeatedly failing to hack one of Skull Merchant's drones.
Fixed an issue where the Clairvoyance perk icon would light up briefly when the charge was used completely.
Fixed an issue where chase and other sound effects would not trigger when hitting an idle Survivor.
Fixed an issue where The Ghoul could be launched far away from a Survivor after performing a second Kagune Leap.
Fixed an issue where The Twins' Victor's attack would not affect unhooked Survivors.
Fixed an issue where Survivors would get a speed boost if they entered the Dying State while Conviction was active.
Fixed an issue where The Artist's crows would spin when viewed from the Survivor's POV.
Fixed an issue where the Cursed status effect would not appear when Survivors were Cursed by any Hex perk.
Fixed an issue where The Shape could not move the camera during Slaughtering Strike when using a controller.
Fixed an issue where the ONE-TWO-THREE-FOUR perk would stack with other Survivors using the same perk.
The Krasue
Fixed an issue where the stunned sound effects would not play correctly for The Krasue while in Head Form.
Fixed an issue where the wrong vault animation could play when The Krasue vaulted after switching to Head Mode.
Fixed an issue where The Krasue's Killer power icon charges would briefly flicker when using her powers.
Fixed an issue where a blood splatter would appear on-screen when The Krasue searched a locker.
Fixed an issue where The Krasue's tentacle would clip through the Survivor's back during her Mori.
Fixed an issue where The Krasue could be blinded by a flashlight despite looking up or down.
Fixed an issue where the Survivor's hands remained closed when performing interactions after previously holding a Glowing Fungus.
Fixed an issue where The Krasue's impact sound effects were missing when performing an Intestinal Whip on objects.
Fixed an issue where the vault interaction was present and usable while The Krasue was using Headlong Flight.
Fixed an issue where the Leeched tentacles remained visible while dying on the hook.
Fixed an issue where The Krasue's Framed Newspaper add-on increased Headlong Flight recharge rate by 50%.
Fixed an issue where only 1 Survivor aura was revealed per Glowing Fungus when using The Krasue's Shredded Gown add-on.
Fixed an issue where The Krasue's Wriggling Parasite add-on had no effect.
Fixed an issue where The Krasue could not move the camera during the Intestinal Whip attack when using a controller.
Fixed an issue where the timing of The Krasue's Mori was off when starting the Mori while in Head Mode.
Fixed an issue where The Krasue's intestines were missing during and after the Mori when started while in Head Mode.
Fixed an issue where The Krasue could vault windows faster than normal in Head Mode.
Fixed an issue where The Krasue's Intestinal Whip would not trigger properly when moving forward.
Fixed an issue where Survivors could push The Krasue when eating a Glowing Mushroom.
Fixed an issue in the Decimated Borgo Realm where The Krasue's camera would clip through trees.
Fixed an issue where The Krasue's Split Sidestep score event was rewarded without meeting the conditions.
Fixed an issue where The Krasue could not vault over a pallet when a Survivor was using Any Means Necessary.
Fixed an issue where The Krasue could vault at locations being used by Survivors.
Known Issues
The in-game trailer for Sinister Grace is louder than anticipated and the audio will be reduced in a future update.
Changed files in this update