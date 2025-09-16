Hello Players! 🐾



Patch notes:

Fixed a lot of errors that caused disconnects or made connection attempts fail



Improved how connection errors are handled in the main menu



Properly handled connection errors when failing during game transition



Disconnect window now includes a button that lets you easily send us log files



We’ve just released a fresh update for Animal Shelter 2, focused mainly on improvements and fixes for the co-op mode.We know that some of you have been struggling with issues like disconnects and the dreaded blackscreen. Over the past weeks our team has been working hard to reproduce these problems on our side so we could finally track them down and deal with the root cause.This patch should help smooth things out and (hopefully!) let you enjoy your time in the shelter with friends without those annoying interruptions.We truly hope this update fixes the issues you’ve been experiencing and makes co-op a more stable and fun experience. Thanks a lot for your patience and support 💙See you soon,Animal Shelter 2 Team