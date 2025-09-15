 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19991841 Edited 15 September 2025 – 23:26:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A small but important update.

Changes and Improvements:

  • Fixed a critical bug with the AI of factions and monsters: sometimes they could freeze during combat with each other. This issue has now been fully resolved.

  • Further optimized the enemy detection system for monsters, significantly reducing CPU load.

  • Fixed texture rendering issues on the “Outpost” level when playing on Quest + Meta Link. Who would have thought that the choice of OpenXR runtime could make such a difference 🙂

