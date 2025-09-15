A small but important update.
Changes and Improvements:
Fixed a critical bug with the AI of factions and monsters: sometimes they could freeze during combat with each other. This issue has now been fully resolved.
Further optimized the enemy detection system for monsters, significantly reducing CPU load.
Fixed texture rendering issues on the “Outpost” level when playing on Quest + Meta Link. Who would have thought that the choice of OpenXR runtime could make such a difference 🙂
Changed files in this update