Rounding out all the balls with new effects!
Cherry: Returns all balls from sunk pocket
Grapes: +3 points for every unplayed ball left in stash
Apple: +1 combo level
Peach: +30 points when scoring in middle pockets
Pineapple: Scores 1 additional time when sinking
Baseball: +20 points when scoring at high speed
Beach ball: Ball weight has been lowered
Tennis ball: Random bonus points when scored: +0, +0, +15, +30, +40
Softball: +20 points when scoring at low speed
Curling rock: Slides around the table
Added three new racks:
Pizza rack: All changes to combo trigger an additional time (Unlocked by defeating Mary's Little Lamb)
Memorial flag rack: All balls score when returning (Unlocked by defeating The Weight of Your Sins)
Coupon rack: +1 restock coupon when entering the shop (Unlocked by defeating Rubberband Man)
Fixed Uranus being able to add frozen to the cue ball
Fixed ball sizes sometimes being incorrect when starting a round
Fixed cue hit trajectory preview showing the large ball preview on a large ball that has been shrunk
Fixed cue hit trajectory preview showing the small ball preview on a small ball that has been enlarged
Fixed flat/2D balls not visually rotating properly
Fixed Blue-crested Whipper Willow being missing from the unlocks menu
