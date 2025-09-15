 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19991828 Edited 16 September 2025 – 00:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Rounding out all the balls with new effects!

  • Cherry: Returns all balls from sunk pocket

  • Grapes: +3 points for every unplayed ball left in stash

  • Apple: +1 combo level

  • Peach: +30 points when scoring in middle pockets

  • Pineapple: Scores 1 additional time when sinking

  • Baseball: +20 points when scoring at high speed

  • Beach ball: Ball weight has been lowered

  • Tennis ball: Random bonus points when scored: +0, +0, +15, +30, +40

  • Softball: +20 points when scoring at low speed

  • Curling rock: Slides around the table

Added three new racks:

  • Pizza rack: All changes to combo trigger an additional time (Unlocked by defeating Mary's Little Lamb)

  • Memorial flag rack: All balls score when returning (Unlocked by defeating The Weight of Your Sins)

  • Coupon rack: +1 restock coupon when entering the shop (Unlocked by defeating Rubberband Man)

Fixed Uranus being able to add frozen to the cue ball

Fixed ball sizes sometimes being incorrect when starting a round

Fixed cue hit trajectory preview showing the large ball preview on a large ball that has been shrunk

Fixed cue hit trajectory preview showing the small ball preview on a small ball that has been enlarged

Fixed flat/2D balls not visually rotating properly

Fixed Blue-crested Whipper Willow being missing from the unlocks menu

