- Improved tutorials
- Added slime droplet effect as a lead-in to slime trail
- Added pause menu when in a level
- Darken background colors for cave and forest levels
- Pick a dark color to use as background in trippy victory scenes
- Feedback buttons go to a form
- Added intro seizure warning
- Tutorials can be closed by left-clicking anywhere
- Bump up volume of SFX when slugs brush up against shrooms
- Fixed bug where roadblocks could be skipped by navigating environments with mouse
2025-09-15
Update notes via Steam Community
