15 September 2025 Build 19991790 Edited 16 September 2025 – 00:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Improved tutorials
  • Added slime droplet effect as a lead-in to slime trail
  • Added pause menu when in a level
  • Darken background colors for cave and forest levels
  • Pick a dark color to use as background in trippy victory scenes
  • Feedback buttons go to a form
  • Added intro seizure warning
  • Tutorials can be closed by left-clicking anywhere
  • Bump up volume of SFX when slugs brush up against shrooms
  • Fixed bug where roadblocks could be skipped by navigating environments with mouse

