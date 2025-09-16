 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 19991698 Edited 16 September 2025 – 04:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone,

We took a short break over the weekend, but we’re back at full speed supporting and improving the game. Over the past few days nearly 20 hours were spent polishing the campaign, fixing rare issues, and adding balance and polish across many areas.

The main highlight of today’s update is campaign progression. Some players were not getting victory conditions to trigger — like completing the First Crusade battle, finishing a crusade, or registering an Order with 1000 faith in Rome. All of these problems are now resolved. If you previously missed out on a reward, cinematic, or objective completion, you will now correctly receive them.

Alongside this, dozens of smaller fixes and tweaks have been made to polish the experience and improve balance.

A big thank you again to everyone who continues to report bugs and leave positive reviews. Your support really helps keep us going through the longest days and ensures the game keeps getting better with each update.

