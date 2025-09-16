 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite Hollow Knight: Silksong skate. Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 September 2025 Build 19991657 Edited 16 September 2025 – 17:06:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🔥 The Full Release is here! 🔥

🐸 To celebrate, everyone who logs in until October 17th (and don't have the EA Skin) will receive an exclusive Release skin! Don't miss out!

💚 Special thanks to everyone who supported us during Early Access, and also to those who are supporting us in the Full Release!


🔥 New Features:

  • New creatures: Crabs and Snails!

  • Exclusive Release skin!

✨ Improvements:

  • Visual improvements in the UI and UX.

  • Improvements to the credit system, rebalancing the game economy.

  • Corrections to the SFX, Ambience and Music volumes.

🦀 Check our Teaser to see all the new features implemented:

🍄 And if you have any feedback, curiosity, suggestion, or found any bug, please share it with us on our Discord Forum!

🐸 Stay froggy!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2807241
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link