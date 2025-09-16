🔥 The Full Release is here! 🔥
🐸 To celebrate, everyone who logs in until October 17th (and don't have the EA Skin) will receive an exclusive Release skin! Don't miss out!
💚 Special thanks to everyone who supported us during Early Access, and also to those who are supporting us in the Full Release!
🔥 New Features:
New creatures: Crabs and Snails!
Exclusive Release skin!
✨ Improvements:
Visual improvements in the UI and UX.
Improvements to the credit system, rebalancing the game economy.
Corrections to the SFX, Ambience and Music volumes.
🦀 Check our Teaser to see all the new features implemented:
🍄 And if you have any feedback, curiosity, suggestion, or found any bug, please share it with us on our Discord Forum!
🐸 Stay froggy! ✨
Changed files in this update