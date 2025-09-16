🔥 The Full Release is here! 🔥

🐸 To celebrate, everyone who logs in until October 17th (and don't have the EA Skin) will receive an exclusive Release skin! Don't miss out!

💚 Special thanks to everyone who supported us during Early Access, and also to those who are supporting us in the Full Release!



🔥 New Features:

New creatures: Crabs and Snails !

Exclusive Release skin!

✨ Improvements:

Visual improvements in the UI and UX.

Improvements to the credit system, rebalancing the game economy.

Corrections to the SFX, Ambience and Music volumes.



🦀 Check our Teaser to see all the new features implemented:

🍄 And if you have any feedback, curiosity, suggestion, or found any bug, please share it with us on our Discord Forum!



🐸 Stay froggy! ✨